Monte Vista, CO

kydncountry.com

Alamosa Girls Win Colorado State 3A Cross Country Championship

Those flashing lights you saw from a fire truck and police car in Alamosa on Saturday weren’t a public emergency… it was a triumphant escort for the Alamosa Girls Cross Country team after they won the Colorado State Championship in Colorado Springs!. Alamosa defeated defending champion The Classical...
ALAMOSA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Alamosa Police Officer Shot-in Stable Condition

The Alamosa Police Department is providing an update on a shooting that left an officer and a resident injured. Last Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa. Police Chief Ken Anderson said almost immediately after responding to the scene, a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot an officer twice.
ALAMOSA, CO

