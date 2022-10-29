Read full article on original website
kydncountry.com
Alamosa Girls Win Colorado State 3A Cross Country Championship
Those flashing lights you saw from a fire truck and police car in Alamosa on Saturday weren’t a public emergency… it was a triumphant escort for the Alamosa Girls Cross Country team after they won the Colorado State Championship in Colorado Springs!. Alamosa defeated defending champion The Classical...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Alamosa Police Officer Shot-in Stable Condition
The Alamosa Police Department is providing an update on a shooting that left an officer and a resident injured. Last Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa. Police Chief Ken Anderson said almost immediately after responding to the scene, a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot an officer twice.
