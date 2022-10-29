ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs help finding a missing man from Smyrna that may be in danger. Luis “Lucho” Vizurraga, 66, was last seen on Oct. 6, at a Greyhound bus stop headed toward Albany. Vizurraga left the home with only the clothes he was wearing sometime between 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

