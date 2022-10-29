ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth County, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Panthers fall to Worth County in high-scoring affair

SYLVESTER, GA – In spite of a gallant effort offensively by Sumter County quarterback Cameron Evans and his teammates, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) suffered their eighth loss of the season against the Worth County Rams (WC) in a 46-26 shootout on Friday, October 28 at Worth County High School in Sylvester, GA.
SYLVESTER, GA
Albany Herald

Albany State thumps Morehouse 31-7

ALBANY — It was senior day at Albany State Saturday afternoon, but freshman running back JaQuez Williams stole the show by rushing for 240 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries to lead the Golden Rams to a 31-7 thumping of visiting Morehouse College. "I think we won the...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Northside softball wins GHSA 5A championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Northside Patriots softball team is bringing another state championship to Columbus. On Saturday, Northside beat Loganville, 4-0 in the GHSA 5A championship game. The Patriots went undefeated in the four-day event held at South Commons. Northside held its opponents scoreless in three of the four...
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 11

LEESBURG, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring two games that were covered on 10/28. (Game of the Week) – Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30. Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 6. Stay tuned for next week’s coverage on South Georgia Television News!
LEESBURG, GA
wfxl.com

Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany

Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany

From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wfxl.com

Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Missing Smyrna man may be in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs help finding a missing man from Smyrna that may be in danger. Luis “Lucho” Vizurraga, 66, was last seen on Oct. 6, at a Greyhound bus stop headed toward Albany. Vizurraga left the home with only the clothes he was wearing sometime between 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Tribute to Otis Redding set for December

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Music Association (GMA) is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding within the next few weeks. Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues. The Georgia Music Association is all about bringing...
DAWSON, GA
wfxl.com

New youth center named after late Tift County coach, educator

The City of Tifton held the grand opening and building dedication for the Anthony G. Bateman Youth Center on Thursday. Construction of the youth center was made possible by a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, City Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding, the Tift County Board of Education, and numerous donations from the community.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
ALBANY, GA

