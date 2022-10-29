Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Panthers fall to Worth County in high-scoring affair
SYLVESTER, GA – In spite of a gallant effort offensively by Sumter County quarterback Cameron Evans and his teammates, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) suffered their eighth loss of the season against the Worth County Rams (WC) in a 46-26 shootout on Friday, October 28 at Worth County High School in Sylvester, GA.
Colquitt County overcomes Valdosta's defense; Packers win region crown
VALDOSTA, GEORGIA – Defense has been Valdosta’s calling card all season. Through nine games, the Wildcats defense had allowed just 52 points, but even it was no match for a red-hot Colquitt County team that seized a lead in the third quarter and pulled away late en route to a 24-6 win to claim the ...
Albany Herald
Albany State thumps Morehouse 31-7
ALBANY — It was senior day at Albany State Saturday afternoon, but freshman running back JaQuez Williams stole the show by rushing for 240 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries to lead the Golden Rams to a 31-7 thumping of visiting Morehouse College. "I think we won the...
WTVM
Northside softball wins GHSA 5A championship
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Northside Patriots softball team is bringing another state championship to Columbus. On Saturday, Northside beat Loganville, 4-0 in the GHSA 5A championship game. The Patriots went undefeated in the four-day event held at South Commons. Northside held its opponents scoreless in three of the four...
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 11
LEESBURG, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring two games that were covered on 10/28. (Game of the Week) – Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30. Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 6. Stay tuned for next week’s coverage on South Georgia Television News!
3 young Georgia brothers killed in crash while riding in car with their parents
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus community is mourning three young Georgia brothers who were killed in a crash in Oklahoma last weekend. Izayiah, Ja’Quan, and Messiah Brittford were riding in a truck with their parents in Le Flore County around 9 a.m. on Oct. 19 when the truck crashed, killing all three boys, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.
wfxl.com
Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany
Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
Traffic Alert: Crash at intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — First responders and police are present at a crash near the intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road. A WRBL News 3 reporter says that the crash is leading to heavy traffic congestion. Several responding units can be seen at the site of the incident. This is a developing story. […]
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
wfxl.com
Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
WALB 10
Missing Smyrna man may be in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs help finding a missing man from Smyrna that may be in danger. Luis “Lucho” Vizurraga, 66, was last seen on Oct. 6, at a Greyhound bus stop headed toward Albany. Vizurraga left the home with only the clothes he was wearing sometime between 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
WTVM
Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
WALB 10
Tribute to Otis Redding set for December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Music Association (GMA) is coming together to host a tribute to Singer Otis Redding within the next few weeks. Born in Dawson, Redding is considered one of the greatest in soul music and rhythm and blues. The Georgia Music Association is all about bringing...
wfxl.com
New youth center named after late Tift County coach, educator
The City of Tifton held the grand opening and building dedication for the Anthony G. Bateman Youth Center on Thursday. Construction of the youth center was made possible by a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, City Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding, the Tift County Board of Education, and numerous donations from the community.
WALB 10
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
