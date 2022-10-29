The national average cost of a gallon of gas has held relatively steady over the last 24 hours. Gas prices have held at $3.76 for the last 24 hours, which marks a three-cent decrease from last week and a three-cent decrease over the last month. Last year at this time, gas prices were 36-cents lower at $3.40 a gallon. Pennsylvania’s average also held steady at $4.00 over the last day, which is an eight-cent increase over the last week and a 27-cent increase over the last month. Pennsylvania’s average last year at this time was $3.57.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO