wdadradio.com
PENNS MANOR BLANKED IN FINAL APPALACHIAN BOWL
The Penns Manor Comets lost for the first time this season, shut out, 35-0, Saturday night by the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers at Windber Stadium in the final Appalachian Bowl. The game completed the final Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover weekend, which went relatively well overall for the Heritage. Heritage Conference teams won...
d9and10sports.com
W10 D9 Football Recaps: Punxsy Secures First Winning Season Since 2014; Port Warms Up for Playoffs
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – For the first time in eight years, Punxsutawney has secured a winning season. Redbank Valley Ends C. Clarion’s Bid for Perfection • Backup QB Helps Karns City Beat Clearfield • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • D10 Recaps. The...
d9and10sports.com
D9 Releases Football Playoff Brackets: Port Allegany, Central Clarion, Clearfield Get Top Seeds
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – District 9 released its 2022 football playoff brackets Saturday with Port Allegany (1A), Central Clarion (2A), and Clearfield (3A) getting top seeds. For the first time, the District used a seeding committee to determine the matchups. Six teams entered the tournament in Class 1A with three...
Berlin-Brothersvalley pitches 8th shutout of season in Appalachian Bowl
WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Berlin-Brothersvalley and Penns Manor entered the Appalachian Bowl undefeated at 9-0 as they met up at Windber Stadium. The Mountaineers stingy defense was on display early forcing a pair of fumbles that helped them to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Pace Prosser had a big second […]
wdadradio.com
MARION CENTER GIRLS REPEAT AS DISTRICT 6 CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPS
The Marion Center girls won the District 6 Class A cross country team championship for the second straight year. The Stingers’ boys finished second, and both teams qualified for next week’s state tournament. Here is the link to the complete meet results:. https://live.gingerbreadtiming.com/meets/19028.
wdadradio.com
BETTY J. McKENDRICK, 86
Betty J. McKendrick, 86, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana. Born in Brush Valley on January 9, 1936 to the late Basil and Hazel (Rhine) Zack, Betty resided in the Indiana area her entire life. Betty is survived by her...
wdadradio.com
DISASTROUS SATURDAY FOR IUP, PITT, PENN STATE FOOTBALL
Saturday was not a good day for some of the local sports teams. In football, IUP was upset by Gannon, 43-36. Pitt was beaten by North Carolina, 42-24, and Penn State lost to Ohio State, 44-31. Jack Benedict has the story of the IUP loss.
Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU
A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA
Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
wdadradio.com
AGNES MONICA (GONAS) KLYAP, 96
Agnes Monica (Gonas) Klyap, 96, of Ernest, died peacefully on Friday, October 28th, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 6th, 1926, in Starford, and was a daughter of the late Joseph Gonas and Mary (Jakupco) Gonas. She was the widow of the late Michael Klyap, Jr. whom she married on October 21st, 1950, who passed on December 6th, 2000.
wdadradio.com
GAS PRICE AVERAGES HOLDING STEADY FOR NOW
The national average cost of a gallon of gas has held relatively steady over the last 24 hours. Gas prices have held at $3.76 for the last 24 hours, which marks a three-cent decrease from last week and a three-cent decrease over the last month. Last year at this time, gas prices were 36-cents lower at $3.40 a gallon. Pennsylvania’s average also held steady at $4.00 over the last day, which is an eight-cent increase over the last week and a 27-cent increase over the last month. Pennsylvania’s average last year at this time was $3.57.
wdadradio.com
JANET M. (CHELTON) GREEK, 78
Janet M. (Chelton) Greek, 78 of Marion Center, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home. She was the Daughter of William and Pearl ( Maggs) Chelton, born on April 15, 1944 in Clymer, PA. Janet Greek was a loving wife of Ronald, mother, grandmother and great grandmother....
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Laurel Valley project triggers closures, detours on routes 981, 819 in Mt. Pleasant Township
Closures on routes 981 and 819 are slated to begin Monday as work continues on the first phase of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project in Mt. Pleasant Township. The closures, which are expected to require detours through mid-November, will affect a section of Route 981 between Hecla and Boyer...
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Mifflin County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was killed after an accident occurred in Wayne Township, Mifflin County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 30. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a car driven by 54-year-old Brian Heckman was traveling south in the area of 3144 U.S. 522 South in Wayne Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Multiple fires keep area volunteer companies busy
Weekend brush and structure fires were among the calls that kept area volunteer firefighters busy both Saturday and Sunday. The most involved fire was called in to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 12:45 p.m. Sunday along Metz Road in Cherryhill Township. It was described as both a structure...
nittanysportsnow.com
Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games
Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
wdadradio.com
DAVID W. SHEDD, 71
David W. Shedd, 71, of Rochester Mills, PA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The son of Douglas Huse and Viola (Wichern) Shedd, he was born on May 12, 1951 at Long Branch, NJ. David was a 1969 graduate of Middletown Township High School. In...
Average gas price in Pa. is back over $4 a gallon while prices nationally decline. Here’s why.
Pennsylvania drivers are seeing higher prices at the gas pump while others across the nation are paying less. The average price in Pa. today is up to $4 a gallon, again, while the national average continues to fall and today stands at $3.76 a gallon. The average price in the...
