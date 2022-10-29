ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

wdadradio.com

PENNS MANOR BLANKED IN FINAL APPALACHIAN BOWL

The Penns Manor Comets lost for the first time this season, shut out, 35-0, Saturday night by the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers at Windber Stadium in the final Appalachian Bowl. The game completed the final Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover weekend, which went relatively well overall for the Heritage. Heritage Conference teams won...
PENN, PA
WTAJ

Berlin-Brothersvalley pitches 8th shutout of season in Appalachian Bowl

WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Berlin-Brothersvalley and Penns Manor entered the Appalachian Bowl undefeated at 9-0 as they met up at Windber Stadium. The Mountaineers stingy defense was on display early forcing a pair of fumbles that helped them to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Pace Prosser had a big second […]
BERLIN, PA
wdadradio.com

MARION CENTER GIRLS REPEAT AS DISTRICT 6 CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPS

The Marion Center girls won the District 6 Class A cross country team championship for the second straight year. The Stingers’ boys finished second, and both teams qualified for next week’s state tournament. Here is the link to the complete meet results:. https://live.gingerbreadtiming.com/meets/19028.
MARION CENTER, PA
wdadradio.com

BETTY J. McKENDRICK, 86

Betty J. McKendrick, 86, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana. Born in Brush Valley on January 9, 1936 to the late Basil and Hazel (Rhine) Zack, Betty resided in the Indiana area her entire life. Betty is survived by her...
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU

A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
WELLSBORO, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

AGNES MONICA (GONAS) KLYAP, 96

Agnes Monica (Gonas) Klyap, 96, of Ernest, died peacefully on Friday, October 28th, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 6th, 1926, in Starford, and was a daughter of the late Joseph Gonas and Mary (Jakupco) Gonas. She was the widow of the late Michael Klyap, Jr. whom she married on October 21st, 1950, who passed on December 6th, 2000.
ERNEST, PA
wdadradio.com

GAS PRICE AVERAGES HOLDING STEADY FOR NOW

The national average cost of a gallon of gas has held relatively steady over the last 24 hours. Gas prices have held at $3.76 for the last 24 hours, which marks a three-cent decrease from last week and a three-cent decrease over the last month. Last year at this time, gas prices were 36-cents lower at $3.40 a gallon. Pennsylvania’s average also held steady at $4.00 over the last day, which is an eight-cent increase over the last week and a 27-cent increase over the last month. Pennsylvania’s average last year at this time was $3.57.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

JANET M. (CHELTON) GREEK, 78

Janet M. (Chelton) Greek, 78 of Marion Center, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home. She was the Daughter of William and Pearl ( Maggs) Chelton, born on April 15, 1944 in Clymer, PA. Janet Greek was a loving wife of Ronald, mother, grandmother and great grandmother....
MARION CENTER, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County

Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ELK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after crash in Mifflin County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was killed after an accident occurred in Wayne Township, Mifflin County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 30. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a car driven by 54-year-old Brian Heckman was traveling south in the area of 3144 U.S. 522 South in Wayne Township.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Multiple fires keep area volunteer companies busy

Weekend brush and structure fires were among the calls that kept area volunteer firefighters busy both Saturday and Sunday. The most involved fire was called in to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 12:45 p.m. Sunday along Metz Road in Cherryhill Township. It was described as both a structure...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games

Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdadradio.com

DAVID W. SHEDD, 71

David W. Shedd, 71, of Rochester Mills, PA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The son of Douglas Huse and Viola (Wichern) Shedd, he was born on May 12, 1951 at Long Branch, NJ. David was a 1969 graduate of Middletown Township High School. In...
ROCHESTER MILLS, PA

