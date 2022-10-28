A 34-year-old Petaluma man is being identified as the man who died in a crash off Highway 101 in Cotati on Tuesday. Jesse Channell was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert. He was ejected from his Harley and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. CHP is still investigating and asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

