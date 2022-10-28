ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

sfstandard.com

Serra Stifles St. Ignatius, Maintains Perfect Record

The Serra Padres continued their quest for their first 10-0 regular season in program history, holding St. Ignatius scoreless until the final four minutes in a 21-7 victory over the Wildcats at SI’s J.B. Murphy Field. Serra (9-0, 6-0 West Catholic Athletic League) was inches away from that elusive...
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo Backyard: Police

A mountain lion was spotted Friday in a San Mateo neighborhood, according to police. Residents saw the mountain lion jump into a backyard on Dalehurst Court before leaving the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Security camera footage captured the big cat walking around. There were no other sightings in the...
SAN MATEO, CA
ABC10

Police searching for missing 13-year-olds from Vacaville, Dixon

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Officials are calling for help as they try to find two missing 13 year olds from Vacaville and Dixon. Dixon Police Department said Liam Bourland, 13, was last seen walking away from John Knight Middle School Oct. 26 before school started. He was later seen together with his cousin McKenzie Johnson, 13, in Vacaville. Johnson was reported missing to police Thursday morning.
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Man Identified as Fatality in Highway 101 Crash in Cotati

A 34-year-old Petaluma man is being identified as the man who died in a crash off Highway 101 in Cotati on Tuesday. Jesse Channell was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert. He was ejected from his Harley and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. CHP is still investigating and asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old Pinole boy reported missing

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Lavon Williams was last seen walking west on San Pablo Ave. near China House, located at 1971 San Pablo Avenue. PPD did not specify when Lavon was last seen. Lavon may have been heading to his grandmother’s house […]
PINOLE, CA
sfstandard.com

The Bay vs. Detroit: SF’s Larry June Faces Babyface Ray in Red Bull Rap Battle

San Francisco-born and bred rapper Larry June faces off against Detroit’s Babyface Ray on Nov. 3 at the Regency Ballroom as part of Red Bull’s SoundClash music series. SoundClash is a traveling tour where two artists challenge each other’s creative prowess in a series of themed rounds. Megastars like Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu and Ludacris have competed in previous battles.
DETROIT, MI
KRON4 News

Nob Hill robbery results in shooting

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — A robbery turned violent in Nob Hill on Friday night and resulted in gunshots, according to San Francisco Police Department. Around 2:30 a.m. the victim was waiting for his girlfriend in his car at the corner of Pine and Larkin streets. According to police, multiple suspects came up to the vehicle […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Early morning crash leaves occupants with “major” injuries

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning occupants of a vehicle were left with “major” injuries after a crash in Suisun City. According to the Suisun City Fire Department, they responded to a “major injury traffic accident” near the 400 block of Main Street at 12:20 a.m. The fire department said that when fire […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
OAKLAND, CA

