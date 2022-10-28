Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sfstandard.com
Serra Stifles St. Ignatius, Maintains Perfect Record
The Serra Padres continued their quest for their first 10-0 regular season in program history, holding St. Ignatius scoreless until the final four minutes in a 21-7 victory over the Wildcats at SI’s J.B. Murphy Field. Serra (9-0, 6-0 West Catholic Athletic League) was inches away from that elusive...
Football coach, athletic director lose after 84-0 win in Northern California high school game
Former NFL player Travis Raciti, a second-year football coach at College Park-Pleasant Hill, and his athletic director have been suspended the last two games of the regular season in the aftermath of an 84-0 victory last week over Ygnacio Valley-Concord, the San Jose Mercury News reported. ...
Oakland youth sports teams question where money went for new artificial turf planned 8 years ago
The concept was to install synthetic turf at a baseball and football field, so kids could use it year-round -- even during the rainy months. But the politicians have not lived up to their promises.
NBC Bay Area
Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo Backyard: Police
A mountain lion was spotted Friday in a San Mateo neighborhood, according to police. Residents saw the mountain lion jump into a backyard on Dalehurst Court before leaving the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Security camera footage captured the big cat walking around. There were no other sightings in the...
Police searching for missing 13-year-olds from Vacaville, Dixon
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Officials are calling for help as they try to find two missing 13 year olds from Vacaville and Dixon. Dixon Police Department said Liam Bourland, 13, was last seen walking away from John Knight Middle School Oct. 26 before school started. He was later seen together with his cousin McKenzie Johnson, 13, in Vacaville. Johnson was reported missing to police Thursday morning.
12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
Bay Area to see rain, coldest weather of the season so far next week
A cold front from Canada is expected to dive down into the Bay Area next week, bringing rain and and the coldest weather of the season so far.
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
SFist
Rain Is Coming Next Week, But When Will Be the First Atmospheric River?
Rain is in the forecast for the Bay Area next week, likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but this won't be much of a storm. The "rain year" to date (July 1 to now) has not brought much precipitation to the Bay Area — just under an inch so far, but that is 171% of normal for these typically dry months.
ksro.com
Petaluma Man Identified as Fatality in Highway 101 Crash in Cotati
A 34-year-old Petaluma man is being identified as the man who died in a crash off Highway 101 in Cotati on Tuesday. Jesse Channell was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert. He was ejected from his Harley and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. CHP is still investigating and asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
Man arrested after hiding in closet of woman’s home in Benicia: police
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after he was hiding inside a closet of a woman’s home early Sunday morning, the Benicia Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said a woman living on the 1300 block of West K Street called officers around 2:45 a.m., reporting that she heard noises from […]
12-year-old Pinole boy reported missing
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Lavon Williams was last seen walking west on San Pablo Ave. near China House, located at 1971 San Pablo Avenue. PPD did not specify when Lavon was last seen. Lavon may have been heading to his grandmother’s house […]
sfstandard.com
The Bay vs. Detroit: SF’s Larry June Faces Babyface Ray in Red Bull Rap Battle
San Francisco-born and bred rapper Larry June faces off against Detroit’s Babyface Ray on Nov. 3 at the Regency Ballroom as part of Red Bull’s SoundClash music series. SoundClash is a traveling tour where two artists challenge each other’s creative prowess in a series of themed rounds. Megastars like Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu and Ludacris have competed in previous battles.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
Nob Hill robbery results in shooting
SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — A robbery turned violent in Nob Hill on Friday night and resulted in gunshots, according to San Francisco Police Department. Around 2:30 a.m. the victim was waiting for his girlfriend in his car at the corner of Pine and Larkin streets. According to police, multiple suspects came up to the vehicle […]
Early morning crash leaves occupants with “major” injuries
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning occupants of a vehicle were left with “major” injuries after a crash in Suisun City. According to the Suisun City Fire Department, they responded to a “major injury traffic accident” near the 400 block of Main Street at 12:20 a.m. The fire department said that when fire […]
Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
Bay Area Halloween Events
Still looking for something to do? Check out this weekends events for Halloween
Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
Comments / 0