Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Justin Verlander’s 7-word reaction after Astros blow 5-0 lead in loss to Phillies
The Houston Astros were riding high for half of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. That is until the Philadelphia Phillies found life against Astros ace Justin Verlander. The Astros led 5-0 at one point during the game. The Phillies then cut the lead to 5-1 and then to 5-3 before they eventually tied the game at 5 apiece.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 1 top plays, live updates
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is officially underway as the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the American League-winning Houston Astros on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros advanced to the World Series after pulling off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees...
South Side Sox
White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever
There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Even World Series, 1-1
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
New Orleans Saints would reportedly trade Alvin Kamara to Philadelphia Eagles under one condition
We’re just days away from the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Teams are scrambling to add impact players to their
Baseball-Astros beat Phillies to tie World Series at 1-1
Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros made another fast start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies but this time around held it together through some drama-filled late moments for a 5-2 victory on Saturday that squared the World Series at one game apiece.
Tony Beasley Confirms Return to Rangers
Tony Beasley was the only other person interviewed for the Rangers manager job that went to Bruce Bochy.
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
World Series: Realmuto, Phillies rally for Game 1 win vs. Astros
Veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto hit an opposite-field, 346-foot home run to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday in Houston.
Simulated World Series: Phillies comeback falls just short as Astros win Game 2
Another close, tense game is in store, according to our annual simulation, as the Astros get big hits from Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez in a 6-5 win.
Yardbarker
The Dodgers May Be Dealing With A Serious October Problem
Many people were expecting the Los Angeles Dodgers to be in the World Series this fall. After signing Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract in March, it would have been hard not to predict another championship in Los Angeles. But in the NLDS, they were manhandled by the...
NFC East Week 8 Preview: Giants, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders
The Giant try to go 7-1 before the bye; the Eagles try to stay perfect, and the Cowboys and Commanders look to build on winning streaks.
MLB
Royals hire Matt Quatraro as next manager
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are bringing in a new face to lead their big league club, officially hiring Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their manager on Sunday night. Quatraro is the Royals’ 18th full-time manager in franchise history, the hire coming after the club parted ways with Mike Matheny following a 65-97 season. A long list of candidates had been narrowed down over the past three weeks -- but Quatraro had always been viewed as the favorite, sources told MLB.com.
Comments / 0