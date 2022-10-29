KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are bringing in a new face to lead their big league club, officially hiring Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their manager on Sunday night. Quatraro is the Royals’ 18th full-time manager in franchise history, the hire coming after the club parted ways with Mike Matheny following a 65-97 season. A long list of candidates had been narrowed down over the past three weeks -- but Quatraro had always been viewed as the favorite, sources told MLB.com.

