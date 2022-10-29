ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 1 top plays, live updates

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is officially underway as the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the American League-winning Houston Astros on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros advanced to the World Series after pulling off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
South Side Sox

White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever

There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search

The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Dodgers May Be Dealing With A Serious October Problem

Many people were expecting the Los Angeles Dodgers to be in the World Series this fall. After signing Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract in March, it would have been hard not to predict another championship in Los Angeles. But in the NLDS, they were manhandled by the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Royals hire Matt Quatraro as next manager

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals are bringing in a new face to lead their big league club, officially hiring Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their manager on Sunday night. Quatraro is the Royals’ 18th full-time manager in franchise history, the hire coming after the club parted ways with Mike Matheny following a 65-97 season. A long list of candidates had been narrowed down over the past three weeks -- but Quatraro had always been viewed as the favorite, sources told MLB.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO

