WESTFIELD, Mass.- As Halloween approaches, Kosinki Farms said they've had a strong harvest of pumpkins and plenty of fall spirit. ​"We've had a very successful harvest this year as far as pumpkins," assistant manager Elisa Kosinski said. "We've had quite a few pumpkins which is great because last year's weather was not so ideal. It was very rainy last year which really destroyed a lot of pumpkins out in the field."

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO