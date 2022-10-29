Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mall-O-Ween returns in Holyoke and Hampshire Mall for trick-or-treaters
Mall-O-Ween is back! Two community shopping centers will be hosting their annual trick-or-treating event Monday night.
Springfield, West Springfield, Westfield Halloween houses: It’s a needed time for smiles in a scary world (Viewpoint)
Throughout its history of 20 or more centuries, Halloween has worn many cultural costumes. It’s been celebrated as a joyous event, and vilified as an ode to the devil. It’s brought smiles to countless generations of children, yet spawned occasional headlines of evil and sabotage. It’s been a...
Chicopee Spooktacular at Szot Park
Halloween is right around the corner and Thursday night, the city of Chicopee gathered to celebrate all things spooky!
‘Out of this World’ Halloween experience held at Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Museums presented an out of this world Halloween experience on Saturday. Kids and parents wore their best costumes and trick-or-treated in the museum galleries, as well as participated in activities inspired by ‘The Card Tricks: Salvador Dalí and the Art of Playing Cards’ exhibit and the ‘Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass’ exhibit.
Westfield’s Mama Cakes to close next month
A popular Westfield bakery will close its doors next month, according to a Facebook post from the business’s owners. Mama Cakes, which opened in 2012, will hold a “grand closing” celebration from Nov. 9 to 12, the owners said on Saturday. “We did not make this decision...
Moose spotted during walk on Emery Street in Palmer
A Palmer resident shared a video with 22News of a moose walking across a field in Palmer Friday afternoon.
Westfield committee approves funding for new arbor at Grandmother’s Garden
WESTFIELD — The Community Preservation Committee chaired by Thomas Sharp convened on Oct. 27 to hear a formal request to fund a new rose arbor at the Grandmothers’ Garden on Smith Avenue. At the meeting, Friends of Grandmothers’ Garden members Bob Watkins, Joy Bunnell and Pat Steele-Perkins, joined...
Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween just days away, it’s time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal. After nine years of creeping through museums, restaurants, even a VFWs, this year we’re doing something different. Instead of searching a building open to the public, we’ll be looking for spirits inside someone’s house.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Medical Notes: Oct. 31, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Kosinski Farms seeing massive success from pumpkins during harvest season
WESTFIELD, Mass.- As Halloween approaches, Kosinki Farms said they've had a strong harvest of pumpkins and plenty of fall spirit. "We've had a very successful harvest this year as far as pumpkins," assistant manager Elisa Kosinski said. "We've had quite a few pumpkins which is great because last year's weather was not so ideal. It was very rainy last year which really destroyed a lot of pumpkins out in the field."
Local organization hosts pop-up event providing services for the homeless
Springfield's homeless population received seasonal attention from social service agencies on Saturday. 22News went down to Springfield and found advocates for the homeless showing compassion for the men and women down on their luck.
11 Amazing Things to do in Hadley MA
Are you planning a trip to Massachusetts? You absolutely can’t miss out on visiting Hadley, a quaint small town in Hampshire County. There are so many fun things to do in Hadley MA!. Luckily, this post was written with you in mind, so it’s filled with all of Hadley’s...
Westfield looking for answers as mystery crash destroys gate at Old Burying Ground
WESTFIELD — The Historical Commission is looking for answers after the wrought iron gate of the Old Burying Ground on Mechanic Street was destroyed last weekend, after a car apparently drove through it. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the gate was smashed in and ripped off its...
Worcester officials renew mask advisory over COVID, RSV and flu season concerns
With three viruses making their way around Worcester this fall, health officials are recommending city residents wear masks while indoors and around others and stay up-to-date on vaccinations. In addition to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the start of flu season, the city is “experiencing an uncharacteristic rise in cases...
Multiple garage fire put out on Corona Street in Springfield: How to prevent them
There was a multiple garage fire on Corona Street on Saturday in Springfield.
Dumpster fire put out at Recycle America in Springfield
A dumpster fire occurred in Springfield at Recycle America on Saturday.
“I’ll Rise Up” event held in Springfield to support local woman in need
A conference was held Thursday night in downtown Springfield, with a mission to help local women who are experiencing trauma.
Worcester police ask for public’s help locating 2 missing teens
One teen ran away, while the other never came home from school. The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing teenagers in separate cases. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the department said officers are trying to locate 14-year-old Aniyah Moore, who didn’t come...
These Two Western Massachusetts Towns Have A Limit On How Many Dogs You Can Own
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking to The Berkshire Humane Society on Wednesday about cats, owning too many cats, and the fact that my best buddy's mom was THE cat lady of the neighborhood. Reminder the conclusion of the "Choose Your Subaru" raffle...
