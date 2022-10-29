ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

‘Out of this World’ Halloween experience held at Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Museums presented an out of this world Halloween experience on Saturday. Kids and parents wore their best costumes and trick-or-treated in the museum galleries, as well as participated in activities inspired by ‘The Card Tricks: Salvador Dalí and the Art of Playing Cards’ exhibit and the ‘Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass’ exhibit.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield’s Mama Cakes to close next month

A popular Westfield bakery will close its doors next month, according to a Facebook post from the business’s owners. Mama Cakes, which opened in 2012, will hold a “grand closing” celebration from Nov. 9 to 12, the owners said on Saturday. “We did not make this decision...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween just days away, it’s time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal. After nine years of creeping through museums, restaurants, even a VFWs, this year we’re doing something different. Instead of searching a building open to the public, we’ll be looking for spirits inside someone’s house.
AGAWAM, MA
WNAW 94.7

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Oct. 31, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
HOLYOKE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Kosinski Farms seeing massive success from pumpkins during harvest season

WESTFIELD, Mass.- As Halloween approaches, Kosinki Farms said they've had a strong harvest of pumpkins and plenty of fall spirit. ​"We've had a very successful harvest this year as far as pumpkins," assistant manager Elisa Kosinski said. "We've had quite a few pumpkins which is great because last year's weather was not so ideal. It was very rainy last year which really destroyed a lot of pumpkins out in the field."
WESTFIELD, MA
cohaitungchi.com

11 Amazing Things to do in Hadley MA

Are you planning a trip to Massachusetts? You absolutely can’t miss out on visiting Hadley, a quaint small town in Hampshire County. There are so many fun things to do in Hadley MA!. Luckily, this post was written with you in mind, so it’s filled with all of Hadley’s...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

