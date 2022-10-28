ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What is Zeina Khoury's nationality? Dubai Bling star moved to the city in 2007

Zeina Khoury is Dubai Bling‘s real estate hotshot despite not being a native of the city. So, what is her nationality and why did she move to the affluent metropolis?. Zeina is the first Dubai Bling star viewers meet as the link connecting the social circle, and thank goodness for her, otherwise the world would’ve never met the feisty group of women and their hilarious, drama-free husbands.
When is Ebraheem Al Samadi's birthday? Dubai Bling star was a millionaire at age 20

Ebraheem Al Samadi is one of Dubai Bling‘s youngest members but he’s reportedly the richest, so what is his age and when is his birthday?. Dubai Bling follows the lives of 10 “self-made millionaires” in the luxurious city, including Ebraheem. As his co-star Zeina Khoury says, Dubai is filled with real and fake millionaires. Looking back at his career history, Ebraheem is the real deal as he achieved millionaire status by age 20 and is the chief executive of the Al Samadi Group.
Dubai Bling: What is Farhana Bodi's nationality?

Dubai Bling has managed to gain a lot of attention ever since the show premiered on Netflix. With this, fans have also been curious to find out cast member Farhana Bodi’s nationality. The show revolves around the wealthy cast members of Dubai as they go on with their daily...
Dubai Bling fans want season 2 'immediately' and dub show a 'rare gem'

Following the success of Bling Empire, a new show that takes a look at another group of super-wealthy individuals is here. Dubai Bling dropped on Netflix in 2022 and fans are loving the show so much they’re eager for season 2 to arrive already. From Zeina and Ebraheem’s drama...
90 Day Fiance star Yara runs a clothing business alongside busy life as a mom

Yara Zaya on 90 Day Fiance is busy running an online clothing store alongside her busy life as a mother. As news of her business is brought up on the TLC series, many wonder exactly how her entrepreneurial success is going. As her relationship with Jovi plays out, Yara recently...
Love Is Blind fans reckon there's a resemblance between Bartise's sister and Raven

Bartise Bowden, 27, and Nancy Rodriguez, 31, are one of the couples giving the Love Is Blind social experiment a go in 2022. The season 3 stars met one another in pods and decided to get engaged purely by connecting over conversations. They’d never seen one another before and after meeting, Nancy and Bartise are set to give their relationship a chance.
Get to know Netflix Drink Masters judges Julie Reiner and Frankie Solarik

The nation’s most talented mixologists battle it out on Netflix to become Drink Masters‘ ultimate champion as they effortlessly overcome every challenge set by judges Julie Reiner and Frankie Solarik. We know all about the contestants but what about the judges? What is their reputation in the industry? Spoiler: they’re among the best mixologists in the business.
Meet Fabian from 90 Day Single Life after Tiffany calls time on romance

Fabian was seen meeting with Tiffany Franco on 90 Day: The Single Life. But he’s no stranger to the star, who appears to have called it quits with Ronald and has decided to rekindle her romance with a past fling. The two went on a date seen on TLC,...
Meet the cast of Below Deck Adventure on Instagram

Below Deck Adventure is all set to come back to the Bravo screens and we have all the details about the new cast members and where you can find them on Instagram!. Those who have seen Below Deck in the past would know that there is never a dull moment on the show and the same can be expected out of the upcoming Season.
Netflix's Drink Masters winner was a bartender for The Emmy Awards

Drink Masters on Netflix sees 12 of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master. With $100k up for grabs, imagine The Great British Bake Off...
RuPaul's Drag Race UK S4 stars set to embark on huge 18 date tour

Looks like we should listen to Lizzo more often as all of the rumours were true, the cast of Drag Race UK season 4 are heading on tour and we’re more than ready to see the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent these queens bring to the stage. Drag Royalty...
The Voice winner plans to be involved in 'normal job' despite life-changing prize

The Voice winner has revealed they see themselves being involved in their former ‘normal’ job, despite winning the singing contest. 25-year-old Anthonia Edwards was crowned champion of the reality competition over the weekend – but it appears she won’t let the win get into her head.

