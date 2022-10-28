Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
What is Zeina Khoury's nationality? Dubai Bling star moved to the city in 2007
Zeina Khoury is Dubai Bling‘s real estate hotshot despite not being a native of the city. So, what is her nationality and why did she move to the affluent metropolis?. Zeina is the first Dubai Bling star viewers meet as the link connecting the social circle, and thank goodness for her, otherwise the world would’ve never met the feisty group of women and their hilarious, drama-free husbands.
realitytitbit.com
When is Ebraheem Al Samadi's birthday? Dubai Bling star was a millionaire at age 20
Ebraheem Al Samadi is one of Dubai Bling‘s youngest members but he’s reportedly the richest, so what is his age and when is his birthday?. Dubai Bling follows the lives of 10 “self-made millionaires” in the luxurious city, including Ebraheem. As his co-star Zeina Khoury says, Dubai is filled with real and fake millionaires. Looking back at his career history, Ebraheem is the real deal as he achieved millionaire status by age 20 and is the chief executive of the Al Samadi Group.
realitytitbit.com
Dubai Bling star Zeina's net worth as she went from $300 to 'self-made millionaire'
Zeina Khoury went from having $300 after getting off the plane in Dubai to becoming a “self-made millionaire.” The Dubai Bling star has lived in the successful UAE city for 15 years, but just what is her net worth today?. After landing in what she calls the ‘Diamond...
realitytitbit.com
Dubai Bling: What is Farhana Bodi's nationality?
Dubai Bling has managed to gain a lot of attention ever since the show premiered on Netflix. With this, fans have also been curious to find out cast member Farhana Bodi’s nationality. The show revolves around the wealthy cast members of Dubai as they go on with their daily...
realitytitbit.com
Dubai Bling fans want season 2 'immediately' and dub show a 'rare gem'
Following the success of Bling Empire, a new show that takes a look at another group of super-wealthy individuals is here. Dubai Bling dropped on Netflix in 2022 and fans are loving the show so much they’re eager for season 2 to arrive already. From Zeina and Ebraheem’s drama...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance star Yara runs a clothing business alongside busy life as a mom
Yara Zaya on 90 Day Fiance is busy running an online clothing store alongside her busy life as a mother. As news of her business is brought up on the TLC series, many wonder exactly how her entrepreneurial success is going. As her relationship with Jovi plays out, Yara recently...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé fans pick sides as Yara and her mom plan to buy apartment without telling Jovi
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans are divided after Yara recently told Jovi that she and her mom intended on buying an apartment in Prague. Yara and Jovi have been through a lot together since getting together in 2018. The couple tied the knot in early 2020 and had their baby later that year.
realitytitbit.com
Ebraheem Al Samadi's mother helps him look for a wife on Dubai Bling
Ebraheem Al Samadi has joined Netflix’s Dubai Bling cast, bringing his mom into several scenes to chat all things for the future. She was eager for her son to find a wife to support him while he runs his biz Forever Rose. His first business venture came at 14...
realitytitbit.com
Love Is Blind fans reckon there's a resemblance between Bartise's sister and Raven
Bartise Bowden, 27, and Nancy Rodriguez, 31, are one of the couples giving the Love Is Blind social experiment a go in 2022. The season 3 stars met one another in pods and decided to get engaged purely by connecting over conversations. They’d never seen one another before and after meeting, Nancy and Bartise are set to give their relationship a chance.
realitytitbit.com
Get to know Netflix Drink Masters judges Julie Reiner and Frankie Solarik
The nation’s most talented mixologists battle it out on Netflix to become Drink Masters‘ ultimate champion as they effortlessly overcome every challenge set by judges Julie Reiner and Frankie Solarik. We know all about the contestants but what about the judges? What is their reputation in the industry? Spoiler: they’re among the best mixologists in the business.
realitytitbit.com
Meet Fabian from 90 Day Single Life after Tiffany calls time on romance
Fabian was seen meeting with Tiffany Franco on 90 Day: The Single Life. But he’s no stranger to the star, who appears to have called it quits with Ronald and has decided to rekindle her romance with a past fling. The two went on a date seen on TLC,...
realitytitbit.com
Meet the cast of Below Deck Adventure on Instagram
Below Deck Adventure is all set to come back to the Bravo screens and we have all the details about the new cast members and where you can find them on Instagram!. Those who have seen Below Deck in the past would know that there is never a dull moment on the show and the same can be expected out of the upcoming Season.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé fans are 'done' with Angela and Michael after new episode
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans are done with Angela and Michael’s relationship after their major fight in the recent episode. Angela has not exactly been a favorite among the TLC show’s fans. She is one of the most disliked cast members of the franchise. However,...
realitytitbit.com
Netflix's Drink Masters winner was a bartender for The Emmy Awards
Drink Masters on Netflix sees 12 of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master. With $100k up for grabs, imagine The Great British Bake Off...
realitytitbit.com
RuPaul's Drag Race UK S4 stars set to embark on huge 18 date tour
Looks like we should listen to Lizzo more often as all of the rumours were true, the cast of Drag Race UK season 4 are heading on tour and we’re more than ready to see the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent these queens bring to the stage. Drag Royalty...
realitytitbit.com
Big Brother UK release date faces delay over ITV Love Island scheduling clash
ITV’S Big Brother is facing delays with its release date, as it’s now set to air in autumn 2023. The release of popular shows such as Love Island and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! special means it’s airing will face pushback until next year.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance's Tania now lives in Aruba while her ethnicity is Latino
Tania Maduro is now living in Aruba after cutting ties with Syngin on 90 Day Fiance. Now starring on the show’s Single Life spin-off, many are wondering what her ethnic roots as she continues to travel all the time. After her split from Syngin Colchester, Tania has revealed she...
realitytitbit.com
The Voice winner plans to be involved in 'normal job' despite life-changing prize
The Voice winner has revealed they see themselves being involved in their former ‘normal’ job, despite winning the singing contest. 25-year-old Anthonia Edwards was crowned champion of the reality competition over the weekend – but it appears she won’t let the win get into her head.
realitytitbit.com
August Alsina's net worth in the millions because he can hit those high notes
August Alsina is setting aside the high notes and showing his personality on VH1 show The Surreal Life. It is the first time the show has aired since it was taken off air in 2006, and fans are wondering what August’s net worth is. Similarly to Big Brother but...
Comments / 0