MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended the Los Angeles Lakers’ winless start with a 111-102 win on Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth and D’Angelo Russell had 11 points for Minnesota, which won back-to-back games for the first time this season and took control with an 11-4 run midway through the fourth. “I see a ton of growth opportunity within it on both sides of the ball, with the bench, with everything with the lineup combinations,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “I’m a prove-it-to-you guy. I still want to see it more.” LeBron James scored 28 points for Los Angeles, which was without Anthony Davis due to low back tightness and lost its fifth straight. Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season and chipped in with 18 points and eight rebounds.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO