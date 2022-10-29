Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook
Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
Derek Fisher Shares His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers
Former NBA point guard gives his take on Russell Westbrook's move to the bench.
Gobert, Wolves extend Lakers' winless start with 111-102 win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended the Los Angeles Lakers’ winless start with a 111-102 win on Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth and D’Angelo Russell had 11 points for Minnesota, which won back-to-back games for the first time this season and took control with an 11-4 run midway through the fourth. “I see a ton of growth opportunity within it on both sides of the ball, with the bench, with everything with the lineup combinations,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “I’m a prove-it-to-you guy. I still want to see it more.” LeBron James scored 28 points for Los Angeles, which was without Anthony Davis due to low back tightness and lost its fifth straight. Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season and chipped in with 18 points and eight rebounds.
WATCH: Russell Westbrook Plays With 1 Shoe During Lakers-Timberwolves Game
During Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Russell Westbrook briefly had to play with one shoe.
Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing
It appears that the theory of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench will be a certainty.
‘Definitely catapulted us’: LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s impact vs. Timberwolves despite falling to 0-5
The Los Angeles Lakers, playing without Anthony Davis, dropped to 0-5 after losing 111-102 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, there were a few encouraging signs from their defeat, including Russell Westbrook’s performance in his first game coming off the bench since his rookie season. Westbrook’s stat line won’t blow...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks to stop 5-game skid
Denver Nuggets (4-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-5, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup with Denver as losers of five in a row. Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games last season. The Lakers averaged...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Struggling Clippers 'haven't really built our identity yet'
LOS ANGELES -- After the struggling LA Clippers dropped their fourth straight game, veterans like Marcus Morris Sr. sounded off on the team's need to start sacrificing and picking up their intensity and effort. With star Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined for the third straight game, the Clippers were drilled, 112-91,...
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
SALT LAKE CITY — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles faces Houston, aims to break 4-game skid
LINE: Clippers -9.5; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to stop its four-game skid when the Clippers take on Houston. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Clippers face the Pelicans on 3-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers play New Orleans. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference games a season ago. The...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers winless no more: 'Needed to prove something to ourselves'
LOS ANGELES -- Coming into Sunday as the NBA's last winless team at 0-5, theLos Angeles Lakersfinally broke through with a 121-110 decisionover the Denver Nuggets, giving first-year coach Darvin Ham the first victory on his résumé. "Tonight, we needed to prove something to ourselves," Ham said afterward....
ABC7 Los Angeles
Clippers keeping Kawhi Leonard out Sunday, Monday for knee
PLAYA VISTA, Calif. -- Kawhi Leonard will miss his third and fourth straight game when the LA Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and the Houston Rockets on Monday. The Clippers, who have lost three straight, ruled Leonard out due to right knee injury management. Leonard was held...
Lakers Highlights: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James & Anthony Davis Lead Way In First Win Of Season Against Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers finally managed to earn their first win of the 2022-23 season when they took down the Denver Nuggets at home on Sunday night. The winning formula for the Lakers finally produced a favorable result as their Big 3 all came through strong performances while the team as a whole locked in defensively.
LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."
LeBron James praised Russell Westbrook in his first game off the bench for the Lakers as he stated that he looked great all game.
Comments / 0