click orlando
Hurricane Ian victims in Volusia County frustrated with FEMA recovery process
EDGEWATER, Fla – The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian is less than a month away. Hundreds are still in need of help in Volusia County, and while many residents are getting the help, other residents are growing frustrated with the process. “We do need help....
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Deploys Emergency Management Planner to Lee County for Ongoing ‘Mass Care’ Support
October 31, 2022 – Flagler County Emergency Management Planner Nealon Joseph, a mass care (sheltering, victim/evacuee care) specialist, was requested to deploy to the Lee County’s Emergency Operations Center to relieve existing mutual aid support from Brevard County. “He will be working with local, state, and federal partners...
flaglernewsweekly.com
City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m.
City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m. Topics include Outstanding Tree Advocate Award, Sister Cities Partnership Month, and Citizens Academy Graduation. Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public...
HUD Sending Almost $8.4 Million to Central Florida to Combat Youth Homelessness
This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will send almost $8.4 million to “build systems to end youth homelessness.”. HUD will send $8,377,776 to Orlando and Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties. The funds are part of $83.7 million going to 17 communities across the country though HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) and the money will be used “to support a wide range of housing programs including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.”
Bay News 9
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
flaglerlive.com
Dangerous Flagler Beach Pier Is Condemned, Demolition Moved Up As Hazards Worry City Officials
The Flagler Beach pier as you’ve known it is over. The Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening agreed to condemn the rickety structure, a large part of which was lost to Hurricane Ian, larger parts of which were left more hazardous by the storm, and most of which is no longer safe to walk on.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County, Municipalities Huddle Together for 2nd Annual Capital Improvement Projects Summit
Palm Coast for the second year running hosted a Capital Improvements Projects (CIP) Summit Friday morning for Flagler County and all municipal partners to discuss their projects planned for the next five years. Regular collaboration provides each entity the opportunity to share past successes and challenges to create plans for the benefit the entire community.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Sheriff's Office institutes a free safe-driving program for teens
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is offering a new defensive driving program for teens on Nov. 19 at the Flagler Palm Coast High School. The FCSO is now among 39 counties in Florida to offer the Teen Driver Challenge program, which seeks to educate teens on the dangers of driving impaired, the importance driving using their senses and teaching teens safe driving maneuvers, according to a press release from FCSO.
wuft.org
Mayor Terrill Hill and Robbi Correa head for runoff election for Palatka mayor
The primary election for Palatka mayor was too close of a race to be decided during the primary election. Incumbent Mayor Terrill Hill and Robbi Correa will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. Both candidates will run with no party affiliation, as the Palatka City Charter...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast: Tunnel to Towers 5K returns to Palm Coast in February 2023
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast on Monday announced that it will host the 2nd Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk Palm Coast on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 8am – taking place at Central Park in Town Center. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Tunnel Towers Foundation, which supports severely wounded veterans and first responders, gold star families, combating veteran homelessness and other timely causes. Most recently, the organization has been working to provide relief efforts for areas of southwest Florida that were most devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff’s SWAT Team Assists FBI in Serving Warrants in ‘Multiple Locations’ in Flagler
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team joined agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation early this morning to serve warrants in “multiple” locations around the county, Sheriff Rick Staly said. But details about the operation, as is common when federal agents are the lead agency, are scant to none.
flaglernewsweekly.com
55.50 Pounds Of Medications Collected During October’s National Drug Take-Back Day in Flagler
UPDATE: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) collected 55.50 pounds of unwanted or unused medications on Saturday (October 29, 2022) during the 23rd Annual National Drug Take-Back Day organized by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). 74.75 pounds were collected by FCSO during the DEA’s last National Drug...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Halifax Health reports record number of trauma admissions during 2022 Biketoberfest weekend
Vice President of Communications at Halifax Health. The 2022 Biketoberfest weekend had a record number of trauma admissions and trauma team activations. Patients with trauma admitted and deemed Biketoberfest-related were 23 and trauma team activations deemed related to Biketoberfest were 32. The number of trauma activations is 17 more than...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Fire Rescue’s Lt. Jon Moscowitz Earns 2022 Hometown Hero of the Year Award
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (October 28, 2022) Paying homage to first responders is part of what makes communities in Flagler and Volusia counties such great places to work and live for those in the field. In celebration of their service, the Hometown Heroes Awards Dinner, emceed by local celebrity The Young...
click orlando
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when
SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
Flagler Beach pier to remain closed for several years as replacement is built
Flagler Beach's iconic pier sustained significant damage in Hurricane Ian. As the storm battered the old, wooden pier with waves, portions of the pier's end broke off in the surf. City commissioners say the pier will remain closed until a replacement can be built.
click orlando
Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
News4Jax.com
Local counties offer free medication, prescription disposal to support National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
Various counties across Northeast Florida are offering residents the chance to safely dispose of old or unused prescription drugs for free for the 23rd Annual National Drug Take-Back Day. National Prescription Drug Take-Back’s goal is to keep a tight lid on the abuse of prescription drugs. Studies show that a...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida inmate tries to stab deputies with broken wooden plunger: sheriff
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida inmate already behind bars was re-arrested this week after trying to stab deputies with a broken wooden plunger handle, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. Isaac Brevil, 35, now faces five additional felonies following the incident at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility,...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach Police Respond to 3 Violent Crime Calls on Sunday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department was on the scene for three separate violent crime calls on Sunday, according to a release after the day's end. The first of the three calls occurred at 4:30 am, when two men broke into a person's home. They forced entry through the front door and demanded drugs and money. The pair shot the victim in the shoulder, landing them in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both assailants were described as juveniles.
