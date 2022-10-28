Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast on Monday announced that it will host the 2nd Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk Palm Coast on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 8am – taking place at Central Park in Town Center. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Tunnel Towers Foundation, which supports severely wounded veterans and first responders, gold star families, combating veteran homelessness and other timely causes. Most recently, the organization has been working to provide relief efforts for areas of southwest Florida that were most devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

