ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m.

City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m. Topics include Outstanding Tree Advocate Award, Sister Cities Partnership Month, and Citizens Academy Graduation. Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public...
PALM COAST, FL
FloridaDaily

HUD Sending Almost $8.4 Million to Central Florida to Combat Youth Homelessness

This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will send almost $8.4 million to “build systems to end youth homelessness.”. HUD will send $8,377,776 to Orlando and Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties. The funds are part of $83.7 million going to 17 communities across the country though HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) and the money will be used “to support a wide range of housing programs including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.”
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County, Municipalities Huddle Together for 2nd Annual Capital Improvement Projects Summit

Palm Coast for the second year running hosted a Capital Improvements Projects (CIP) Summit Friday morning for Flagler County and all municipal partners to discuss their projects planned for the next five years. Regular collaboration provides each entity the opportunity to share past successes and challenges to create plans for the benefit the entire community.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Sheriff's Office institutes a free safe-driving program for teens

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is offering a new defensive driving program for teens on Nov. 19 at the Flagler Palm Coast High School. The FCSO is now among 39 counties in Florida to offer the Teen Driver Challenge program, which seeks to educate teens on the dangers of driving impaired, the importance driving using their senses and teaching teens safe driving maneuvers, according to a press release from FCSO.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast: Tunnel to Towers 5K returns to Palm Coast in February 2023

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast on Monday announced that it will host the 2nd Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk Palm Coast on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 8am – taking place at Central Park in Town Center. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Tunnel Towers Foundation, which supports severely wounded veterans and first responders, gold star families, combating veteran homelessness and other timely causes. Most recently, the organization has been working to provide relief efforts for areas of southwest Florida that were most devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when

SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach Police Respond to 3 Violent Crime Calls on Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department was on the scene for three separate violent crime calls on Sunday, according to a release after the day's end. The first of the three calls occurred at 4:30 am, when two men broke into a person's home. They forced entry through the front door and demanded drugs and money. The pair shot the victim in the shoulder, landing them in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both assailants were described as juveniles.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy