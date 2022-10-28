Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
americanmilitarynews.com
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
China Held Emergency Meetings With Semiconductor Companies After Biden's Curbs: Report
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s chip restrictions and pledge support for the critical sector. What Happened: The technology overseer called executives from companies...
National Security Strategy: India is a growing world power and partner
The United States-India relationship has transformed over 75 years, from one of simple recognition for their independence in 1947 to a period of mutual distance during the Cold War to a hyphenated connection to Pakistan during the 1980s and 1990s and finally to a “defining partnership for the 21st century” during the past two decades. It’s now time to fully implement the recently announced White House National Security Strategy based upon rapidly churning geopolitics, a universal recognition that India is an independent force and key player in solving world problems, and to effectively manage policy differences in the partnership when they threaten to divide us on the global stage.
Sharp fall in China’s global standing as poll shows backing for Taiwan defence
China’s reputation has deteriorated rapidly over the last four years, particularly in the west, and a large share of global opinion would back some form of international help for Taiwan if Beijing tries to take the island by force, according to a survey. It comes as Xi Jinping warned...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
Tech war: How the US chip embargo is eroding China's research base
When Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in August, it made front-page news around the world and raised the specter of an all-out war between the U.S. and China. Early in October, the Biden administration made a far more decisive move against China – but it barely made the news in Australia.
South Africa allows superyacht belonging to Putin ally billionaire to dock in Cape Town
South Africa has allowed a superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov to dock in its territory.“South Africa has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU,” president Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told reporters in a statement on Tuesday.“We have no reason to prevent their entry into South Africa,” Mr Magwenya added.“South Africa’s obligations with respect to sanctions relate only to those that are specifically adopted by the United Nations. Currently, there are no UN-imposed sanctions on the particular individual.”The movement of the $521m (£472m) superyacht, named Nord, to South Africa from...
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
China claims right to protect consulate; UK decries assault
LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
marinelink.com
Russia Ramps Up Seaborne Urals Oil Exports to Asia ahead of EU Embargo
Russia ramped up seaborne Urals oil exports to Asia to 50% of the total over the Oct. 1-20 period ahead of a December EU embargo on the state's oil and products, according to traders and Refinitiv Eikon data. EU countries which have been primary consumers of Russian crude oil for...
Rents are starting to fall across the US — and they're set to drop even more in 2023
Some renters are already signing cheaper leases across the country, and they could drop further in 2023. As demand slows and the number of available apartments ramps up, prices are going down. Falling rents could help ease inflation and make a severe recession less likely. If your rent spiked this...
BBC
Gujarat: Tata to make military aircraft with Airbus in India
India's Tata group is set to begin making military aircraft in the country in the first such project by a local private company. Tata and Airbus will make C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force, the government announced on Thursday. The project, valued at 219bn rupees ($2bn; £1.7bn), will...
americanmilitarynews.com
China warns UK that protecting Hong Kong independence protesters will ‘bring disaster to Britain’
A Chinese spokesman said “protecting shelter to the Hong Kong independent elements” would “bring disaster to Britain” in the wake of a fight between Chinese consulate staff and pro-democracy protestors outside the Chinese embassy in Manchester. During a recent online press conference, Minister Yang Xiaoguang remarked...
financefeeds.com
Saudi Arabia approves Chinese broker VCGL as first and only to conduct dealing, advising, custody
Valuable Capital Financial Company (VCFC), a subsidiary of the second largest online broker by total trading volume in Hong Kong, Valuable Capital Group Limited (VCGL), has secured initial licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia. The brokerage will be the very first and only licensed corporation in...
BBC
China Covid: Millions back in lockdown as Beijing doubles down on zero-Covid
Dozens of cities across China, including Wuhan where the coronavirus was first recorded, have gone into lockdown - as the country pursues leader Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy. More than 800,000 people in one district in Wuhan were told to stay at home until 30 October. "We feel numb to it...
US News and World Report
Telenor Looking to Support Myanmar Customers at Risk
OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Telenor said on Friday it is exploring ways to provide support to Myanmar telecom users facing digital security risks after its exit from the Southeast Asian nation this year. Following a military coup in Myanmar in 2021, Telenor announced the sale of its business there to avoid...
Comments / 0