ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue

Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
The Hill

National Security Strategy: India is a growing world power and partner

The United States-India relationship has transformed over 75 years, from one of simple recognition for their independence in 1947 to a period of mutual distance during the Cold War to a hyphenated connection to Pakistan during the 1980s and 1990s and finally to a “defining partnership for the 21st century” during the past two decades. It’s now time to fully implement the recently announced White House National Security Strategy based upon rapidly churning geopolitics, a universal recognition that India is an independent force and key player in solving world problems, and to effectively manage policy differences in the partnership when they threaten to divide us on the global stage.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

South Africa allows superyacht belonging to Putin ally billionaire to dock in Cape Town

South Africa has allowed a superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov to dock in its territory.“South Africa has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU,” president Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told reporters in a statement on Tuesday.“We have no reason to prevent their entry into South Africa,” Mr Magwenya added.“South Africa’s obligations with respect to sanctions relate only to those that are specifically adopted by the United Nations. Currently, there are no UN-imposed sanctions on the particular individual.”The movement of the $521m (£472m) superyacht, named Nord, to South Africa from...
Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
The Associated Press

China claims right to protect consulate; UK decries assault

LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy

Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
marinelink.com

Russia Ramps Up Seaborne Urals Oil Exports to Asia ahead of EU Embargo

Russia ramped up seaborne Urals oil exports to Asia to 50% of the total over the Oct. 1-20 period ahead of a December EU embargo on the state's oil and products, according to traders and Refinitiv Eikon data. EU countries which have been primary consumers of Russian crude oil for...
BBC

Gujarat: Tata to make military aircraft with Airbus in India

India's Tata group is set to begin making military aircraft in the country in the first such project by a local private company. Tata and Airbus will make C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force, the government announced on Thursday. The project, valued at 219bn rupees ($2bn; £1.7bn), will...
BBC

China Covid: Millions back in lockdown as Beijing doubles down on zero-Covid

Dozens of cities across China, including Wuhan where the coronavirus was first recorded, have gone into lockdown - as the country pursues leader Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy. More than 800,000 people in one district in Wuhan were told to stay at home until 30 October. "We feel numb to it...
US News and World Report

Telenor Looking to Support Myanmar Customers at Risk

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Telenor said on Friday it is exploring ways to provide support to Myanmar telecom users facing digital security risks after its exit from the Southeast Asian nation this year. Following a military coup in Myanmar in 2021, Telenor announced the sale of its business there to avoid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy