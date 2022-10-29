Read full article on original website
Suspect sought after man shot on Data Drive in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday evening.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a call regarding the shooting came in shortly after 5 p.m. The scene was along Data Drive.A perimeter was set up in the area as authorities search for a suspect. A suspect description was not available and it is unclear if there were multiple gunmen.The person shot, only described as an adult man, has since been taken to the hospital. Deputies say the victim is expected to survive his injuries, despite being hit multiple times. No further details were released at this time.
Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop
LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Sacramento Police car identified
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
Manteca man killed in hit-and-run was father to 2 boys
MANTECA, Calif. — A Manteca family has come forward hoping the public will provide a tip to find the driver in a deadly hit-and-run. "If you saw anything around that area, anything suspicious, please come forward. He deserves justice. His kids deserve justice, his wife, family," said Alex Yanez, a very close cousin of victim Daniel Yanez.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento police cruiser as Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, 61. The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. A Sacramento Police officer was in a marked police vehicle en route to a reported felony in progress when the collision between the motorcycle and cruiser happened. Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.
One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder
On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
Students hit with gel gun bullets near Natomas-area schools, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Natomas Charter School is alerting families after three students were hit with gel gun bullets near campus. Schools officials said the incident happened Friday near the intersection of North Bend Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard when the three students were walking past Natomas Park Elementary School.
Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
North Highlands Cyclist Fatality Occurs in Car Collision
A female cyclist fatality was reported in North Highlands on October 30 after she was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal bicycle accident happened along Roseville Road near Longview Drive around 12:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento police officers arrived at the scene to discover the woman had suffered major injuries.
Report of shooting at Sacramento school was swatting call, police say: 'This stuff isn't a joke'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police determined that a false report of a shooting at Christian Brothers High School was a swatting call, a trend that law enforcement agencies continue to struggle with. Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3 that someone called 911 around 10:30 a.m....
Settlement finalized after death of man restrained by guards, police at Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is set to pay $1.15 million as part of a settlement to a case involving a man who died after being restrained at the Golden 1 Center. The security company involved will also pay an undisclosed amount of money. It brings the...
Elk Grove pedestrian dies after being hit by car
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Elk Grove. According to an Elk Grove Police Department news release, it happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hampton Oak Drive and Canyon View Drive. Police say a 72-year-old man in...
Police: Report of shooting at Sacramento school turns out to be hoax
SACRAMENTO – Police say a report of a shooting at Christian Brothers High School on Tuesday morning turned out to be a hoax. The Sacramento Police Department says they got a call reporting multiple people were shot at the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard school. Officers responded to the campus immediately and cleared the school. They have since determined that the call was a hoax and no shooting ever took place. Exactly who made the call is unclear.
Man, 72, struck and killed by car in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE – A 72-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Elk Grove on Wednesday morning. Elk Grove police say, a little before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hampton Oak and Canyon View drives to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found that a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing had been struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene. Officers and then medics started first aid, but police say the man was pronounced dead. The name of the man has not been released at this point. Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Neither speed nor driver impairment appear to have been factors, police say.
