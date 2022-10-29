Read full article on original website
Three questions entering Suns-Rockets matchup as Deandre Ayton out with left ankle sprain
The Phoenix Suns (4-1) face the Houston Rockets (1-5) Sunday at 6 p.m., at Footprint Center in the h of a six-game homestand. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Arizona. Here are three questions going into Sunday's game: ...
Suns backup centers Biyombo, Landale stepped up big in Ayton's absence to rout Pelicans
Deandre Ayton only needed to say three motivational words — "pick me up" — to backup centers Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo before their solid performances that helped the Suns beat New Orleans 124-111 Friday night. "He said, ‘Make sure you carry this team through the five spot. I think he said that to 'Bisy' (Biyombo) as well," Landale told the Republic about Ayton's message to them when he left the game in the first quarter with a left ankle...
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Friday in place of injured Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been coming off the bench thus far in his 76ers tenure. But on Friday, that will change. Superstar big Joel Embiid will be sidelined due to right knee injury recovery. And instead of replacing him with a big, head coach Doc Rivers will play a small-ball lineup with Melton joining in.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Halloween 2022
New Orleans (4-2 overall) improved to 3-1 on the road Sunday, pulling away from the LA Clippers in the second half en route to a 112-91 victory. All three Pelicans away victories have come by a double-digit margin. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-112-clippers-91 Peruse game action photos. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/photos/photos-pelicans-at-clippers-game-action-10-30-22 Watch postgame video reaction from Naji...
Post Register
Series saver Robertson gets 2nd Phils chance 3 years later
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Robertson walked off the mound after retiring Miami’s Miguel Rojas in April 2019. He wouldn’t throw another big league pitch for nearly 2 1/2 years. He was a big bucks bust, his elbow shot less than a month into a $23 million, two-year...
Yardbarker
De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers
On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
Post Register
Eagles head into short week standing as lone unbeaten at 7-0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown had already caught three touchdown passes and was running toward his fourth when — boom! — he got caught from behind and had to settle for a mere 43-yard gain. “My teammates gave me a hard time for that,” Brown said, laughing....
Post Register
James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
Post Register
Cowboys' Prescott, Parsons rumble to 49-29 win over Bears
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott kept his legs churning to turn a quarterback sneak into a 25-yard gain. Maybe young standout Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was taking a cue from his leader.
ESPN
Devin Booker scores 30 points, Suns beat Rockets 124-109
PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker scored 30 points on his 26th birthday in another stellar scoring performance, leading the Phoenix Suns over the Houston Rockets 124-109 on Sunday night. The two-time All-Star — who's already in his eighth NBA season after being drafted in 2015 at 19 years old...
Yardbarker
Suns PG Chris Paul Clears Path for Others to Thrive
He may be on his way to the Hall of Fame, but Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has taken a step back on the offensive end of the floor, paving the way for his young teammates to flourish. In Paul’s prior two seasons with the Suns, he averaged 16.4...
Post Register
Mitchell, Love rally Cavaliers past Knicks, 121-108
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a career-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night. Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the...
Yardbarker
Mikal Bridges nets 27 as Suns dump ailing Pelicans
Mikal Bridges scored 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead the host Phoenix Suns to a 124-111 victory over the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Devin Booker and Cameron Johnson added 16 points apiece and Torrey Craig had 13 on 6-of-6 shooting off the bench as the Suns won their third straight game.
Post Register
Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — One of Arizona's biggest concerns against New York was the Rangers' dangerous power play, led Mika Zibanejad. The Coyotes managed to kill off an early penalty, but were hit with another at a crucial junction. The puck ended up on Zibanajed's stick and he made them pay.
Post Register
Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL
Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.
Centre Daily
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Pelicans
View the original article to see embedded media. After not practicing on Saturday, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. This will be the third-straight game that Leonard has missed with tightness in his knee. The team is listing him out with right knee injury management.
Post Register
Frederik Gaudreau lift Wild past Blackhawks, 4-3 in shootout
CHICAGO (AP) — Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago’s Jonathan Toews and Patrick...
Post Register
Fields' lapse on fumble costs Bears in loss to Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Fields planted both feet inches from Micah Parsons, and bunny-hopped over the Dallas linebacker who had just recovered a fumble. The Chicago quarterback wouldn't mind having that moment back.
Post Register
Ducks beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to end 7-game slide
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday night to end a seven-game losing streak. Zegras scored the first of two Ducks goals in the third period as...
Yardbarker
Suns' Bench Arrives When Needed in Victory Over Pelicans
Much has been made about the Phoenix Suns and their depth heading into the 2022-23 regular season, yet the team is 4-1 after five games and can only thank their bench after another victory. The Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 124-111 on Friday night in an effort that featured...
