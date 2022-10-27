Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone SE 4 screen size and specs aren’t finalized, insider claims
The iPhone SE 4 might bring a major redesign to Apple’s mid-range iPhone. Most reports claim that Apple will drop the iPhone 6 design in favor of the iPhone XR look for the iPhone SE 4. The home button will go away in such a scenario, with an all-screen design taking its place. It’s unclear whether Touch ID will be out of the picture and whether the handset will support Face ID.
Comments / 0