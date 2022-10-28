21 Savage Licensed After 9 Partners’ FreakNik® Trademark for an Epic Birthday Celebration with Drake, Latto, Lizzo and More!

Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber, Keke Palmer, Lori Harvey & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff
Famous friends of Migos rapper Takeoff were left heartbroken after the 28-year-old was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday, November 1.Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, the talented artist made up one third of the award-winning musical group, Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.Loved ones of the hip hop star immediately took to social media to grieve following news of the devastating incident — which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m."This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and...
Foodies Who've Visited Celeb-Owned Restaurants, We Want To Hear About Your Experiences
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
L.A. Weekly
Belinda Carlisle Performs Rare SoCal Show
Belinda Carlisle Performs Rare SoCal Show: Having written extensively about the wonder that is Belinda Carlisle over the past couple of years (and interviewed her three times) — from her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Go-Go’s to, most recently, her new Mad About Music show on Sirius XM — there’s not much more we can say about her, except that she still deserves way more credit than she gets.
L.A. Weekly
Kenzo B and her Hood Love Story
Kenzo B and her Hood Love Story: Drill rapper Kenzo B has released new single, plus a lyric video, called “Hood Love Story.”. The song sees Kenzo B clearly stating her case, as she rapid-raps “Like look, we ain’t Bonnie and Clyde, but like Bonnie you know I’m a ride.” Later adding, “None of these b**ches ain’t ready to slide, I’m the first one to glide, don’t ever get to twisted.”
L.A. Weekly
The Top 5 Hulu Shows Right Now for October
Hulu has a lot of traditional shows to offer, with the majority of them coming from channels like Fox and ABC. While there are tons of shows to choose from on this platform, we’ve selected some of the best series to watch. From strange plots to educational ones, here are five Hulu shows right now for October that are worth the binge.
L.A. Weekly
The Singles get the La’s
The La’s (Polydor/Go!/London) The Singles get the La’s: Vince Frederick of garage-power-pop band the Singles told us about his love for a Brit-pop classic. Vince Frederick: It was 1993. I had a major British Invasion obsession. I just watched So I Married An Axe Murderer and heard the song “There She Goes” five million times in the movie. So undoubtedly, I immediately headed to the record shop that had imports to purchase The La’s 1990, one and only, self-titled album on compact disc. I remember when I found it in the racks, the album cover, with it’s glaring eyeball, hit me as a bit lackluster. But, on the strength of that one song, I spent the dough, and put the disc on as soon as I got home.
