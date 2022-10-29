ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

CarBuzz.com

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Is A Wildly Popular Electric Truck

In 2021, General Motors unveiled the GMC Hummer EV, and demand for the heavy electric pickup has been so overwhelming that the company has had to stop reservations. It's a similar story with the recently unveiled GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, which was fully spoken for just hours after being revealed. But what of the GM electric truck that was revealed between the two GMC offerings, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV? Well, that's proving very popular too. According to GM's Q3 2022 earnings report, the third quarter of this year has seen reservations increase to 170,000, up from 150,000 in Q2 and 110,000 in Q1.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Chevrolet Camaro?

The Chevy Camaro ZL1 is the top-tier fully loaded 2022 Chevrolet Camaro option for potential owners who want one of the fastest track-ready muscle cars on the market. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Chevrolet Camaro? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Configurator Now Live

The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is now available to spec on Chevrolet’s website via the official 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 configurator. The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06’s main party piece is the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine, which is rated at a maximum of 670 horsepower 8,400 rpm and 460 pound-feet of torque at 6,300 rpm. The V8 can spin up to a redline of 8,600 rpm. Output is routed to the rear axle by way of the GM 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
torquenews.com

Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
MotorBiscuit

New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick

After seeing the success of the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, Ram aims to offer a small truck of its own in the United States. The post New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog

Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
MotorBiscuit

5 Good Mini Cooper Alternatives Under $35,000

Here are five good alternative and affordable motor vehicle options to the Mini Cooper with price tags listed under $35,000. The post 5 Good Mini Cooper Alternatives Under $35,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine

Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”

It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
gmauthority.com

Ringbrothers To Unveil K5 Chevy Blazer, Camaro And Loadmaster Builds At SEMA 2022

The Ringbrothers are known for their no-expense-spared, over-the-top vehicle builds. Brothers Jim and Mike Ring have built some of the most unique and truly awe-inspiring custom vehicles, including a bespoke two-door fastback coupe know as the Cadillac Madam V, a K5 Chevy Blazer bought at auction by the rapper Future, and a custom Chevy Camaro known as “The Grinch”, to name just a few examples. For their next projects, the Ringbrothers have teased a K5 Chevy Blazer, a 1969 Chevy Camaro, and a 1948 Chevy Loadmaster ahead of their reveals at SEMA 2022.
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022

The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik

Ford Ordered to Pay Millions for Allegedly Stealing Software

Ford has allegedly been sharing secrets. And now, after a 15-day trial, a judge and jury have ordered the Detroit automaker to pay $104.6 million in damages for “breaching a 2004 licensing contract and misappropriating trade secrets,” to an Austin, Texas-based software company, as reported Automotive News. Back...
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

