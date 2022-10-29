Read full article on original website
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin under fire for remarks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked
Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke on the attack of Nancy Pelosi’s husband while campaigning for Virginia’s 7th district Republican candidate on Friday. According to California law enforcement, Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer by an intruder at the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning.
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Washington Examiner
'This is an outrage': Mike Pence condemns attack on Paul Pelosi
Former Vice President Mike Pence denounced the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) who was attacked at the couple's San Francisco home on Friday. Pence, who worked in the House of Representatives with Pelosi for 10 years, said the attack was an "outrage" and...
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Washington Examiner
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'
Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Obama trolls Trump for not taking his 'lumps' after election loss in new speech
Former President Barack Obama mocked his presidential successor for not accepting the 2020 election results during an appearance at a Georgia rally on Friday. Obama told the attendees of the rally about his first race for Illinois's 1st Congressional District in 2000 and how he ended up getting "whooped" by his opponent. The former president described the loss as "embarrassing" and that he had to go out the day after his loss with "a big L on my forehead," according to footage of his speech.
Washington Examiner
'Somebody is going to die': Chilling warnings from lawmakers after vicious Paul Pelosi attack
The violent attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco residence has sparked new calls for increased security to be provided to prominent politicians and their families. Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture and bodily injuries on Friday after a man assaulted him...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Obama mocks Herschel Walker for 'carrying around a phony badge,' 'pretending' to be police
Former President Barack Obama took a dig at Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday night, mocking him for his past claims of having worked in law enforcement. Obama made the joke during a campaign rally in Georgia, where he discussed rising crime in the country. The former president said that violent crime has been rising over the last seven years, acknowledging that it is "a serious problem."
See every stock trade House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has made since 2021
As House speaker, Pelosi has access to confidential information and intelligence and possesses the power to craft policies affecting her husband's investments.
Trump silent on Paul Pelosi attack
Former President Trump has remained silent on the recent attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), even as fellow members of the Republican Party have condemned the assault. Trump posted frequently on his own social media platform Truth Social over the past 24 hours, but...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi raised concerns over media merger after taking donations from mogul who is against deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) raised concerns over a proposed business merger on the heels of her campaign and two Pelosi-affiliated political action committees raking in hundreds of thousands in donations from a businessman who wants the deal quashed, records show. Pelosi's campaign, as well as her leadership PAC and...
Washington Examiner
Obama claims Republicans would 'investigate their political opponents' if they win midterms
Former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans during a speech Friday for planning on “investigating their political opponents” if they win control of Congress in November. The former president also claimed that the Republicans would not help Georgians but focus on themselves instead and cut out programs such as...
Washington Examiner
READ IN FULL: Federal charges lodged against alleged Paul Pelosi attacker
The man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi during the early morning hours of last Friday was slapped with federal charges on Monday. David DePape, 42, is facing one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official for his apparent bid to abduct House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), which can carry up to 30 years in prison, and one count of assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official, which can entail up to 20 years behind bars.
Cheney: ‘McCarthy is going to make himself the leader of the pro-Putin wing’ of GOP
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for suggesting a Republican-controlled Congress would not guarantee additional military aid for Ukraine, accusing him of aligning with Russia and seeking “political gain.”. Cheney told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd that McCarthy “always chooses...
American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy
Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
Washington Examiner
Top Colorado Republican lawmaker dies suddenly at 55
A leading Colorado lawmaker died suddenly on Sunday, his fellow Republicans announced. House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, a state representative from Loveland, died at his home in the early morning, an aide said in an email. A cause of death was not immediately given, but McKean had just turned 55...
Pelosi's San Francisco home has long-drawn unwanted attention
A pig's head. Graffiti. Dayslong protests. Nancy Pelosi's critics have often gone straight to her house.
