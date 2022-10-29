ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona volleyball escapes upset bid by Oregon State in five-set victory

After the four-set loss against No. 18 Oregon on Friday night, Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio said that Arizona “just can’t function” without senior outside hitter Dilara Gedikoglu on the floor. To that end, he made changes to the Wildcats’ starting lineup on Sunday against Oregon State.
TUCSON, AZ
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans expecting another Pac-12 men’s basketball title

The fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is looking pretty good to repeat as Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season champions. SB Nation polled our readers this week to see where they should the Wildcats would finish in the Pac-12 during the 2022-23 season. The league’s media picked the UA to finish second, behind UCLA, while DraftKings Sportsbook has both teams as co-favorites at +190.
TUCSON, AZ
No. 10 USC pulls away late to hold off Arizona, spoiling Homecoming

This could end up being the last time USC ever plays in Tucson. If so, Arizona made the Trojans work hard for that final victory. The Wildcats hung with 10th-ranked USC for much of the night but just didn’t have the horses to pull off an upset, falling 45-37 on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
TUCSON, AZ
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s Homecoming loss to No. 10 USC

Arizona wasn’t able to pull out a Homecoming win like it did a year ago, falling 45-37 to 10th-ranked USC on Saturday. The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) dropped their third straight game and now must win three of their remaining four in order to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017. That will be hard to do against the opponents the UA still has to face, but even being in that position at this point in the season is one of many signs the the turnaround Jedd Fisch has been promising is not that far away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. USC

The Arizona Wildcats played 75 offensive snaps and 81 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 45-37 loss to USC. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Offense. C Josh Baker, 75 (62.6) QB Jayden de Laura, 75 (79.5) RT Paiton Fears, 75 (50.8) RG...
Arizona vs. USC: How to watch Week 9 matchup

The Arizona Wildcats are back after a week off to take on the 10th-ranked USC Trojans for Homecoming. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-USC game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Time: 4 p.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA

