azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball escapes upset bid by Oregon State in five-set victory
After the four-set loss against No. 18 Oregon on Friday night, Arizona volleyball head coach Dave Rubio said that Arizona “just can’t function” without senior outside hitter Dilara Gedikoglu on the floor. To that end, he made changes to the Wildcats’ starting lineup on Sunday against Oregon State.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer scores season high on senior day to improve unbeaten streak to five
Things just keep getting better for Arizona soccer. Three days after defeating Oregon State 3-2, the Wildcats sent their four seniors out on a high note in a 4-1 victory over Oregon on senior day. It improved their unbeaten streak to five. They have gone 4-0-1 over those five matches.
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans expecting another Pac-12 men’s basketball title
The fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is looking pretty good to repeat as Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season champions. SB Nation polled our readers this week to see where they should the Wildcats would finish in the Pac-12 during the 2022-23 season. The league’s media picked the UA to finish second, behind UCLA, while DraftKings Sportsbook has both teams as co-favorites at +190.
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info, odds announced for Arizona’s trip to Utah
For the third straight week, Arizona will avoid the late-night window as it seeks to pull off a major upset. The Wildcats’ Nov. 5 trip to face No. 12 Utah will air on Pac-12 Networks at 4:30 p.m. PT. All six of Arizona’s league games so far have been picked up by the conference’s channel.
azdesertswarm.com
No. 10 USC pulls away late to hold off Arizona, spoiling Homecoming
This could end up being the last time USC ever plays in Tucson. If so, Arizona made the Trojans work hard for that final victory. The Wildcats hung with 10th-ranked USC for much of the night but just didn’t have the horses to pull off an upset, falling 45-37 on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s Homecoming loss to No. 10 USC
Arizona wasn’t able to pull out a Homecoming win like it did a year ago, falling 45-37 to 10th-ranked USC on Saturday. The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) dropped their third straight game and now must win three of their remaining four in order to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017. That will be hard to do against the opponents the UA still has to face, but even being in that position at this point in the season is one of many signs the the turnaround Jedd Fisch has been promising is not that far away.
azdesertswarm.com
Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. USC
The Arizona Wildcats played 75 offensive snaps and 81 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 45-37 loss to USC. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Offense. C Josh Baker, 75 (62.6) QB Jayden de Laura, 75 (79.5) RT Paiton Fears, 75 (50.8) RG...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona vs. USC: How to watch Week 9 matchup
The Arizona Wildcats are back after a week off to take on the 10th-ranked USC Trojans for Homecoming. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-USC game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Time: 4 p.m....
