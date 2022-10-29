Nationally-ranked Buford football slams the door on another challenge

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Just as quickly as the door was opened by the Mountain View Bears , it was immediately slammed shut by the Buford Wolves Friday night.

The host Bears looked to trim nationally-ranked Buford’s lead to 7-3 late in the first quarter, but it quickly turned into a 10-point swing in favor of the Wolves, who blocked the kick and returned it 75-yards for a touchdown.

Leading by two scores in the blink of an eye, the Wolves never looked back en route to a dominant 56-7 win to lock up the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship in their first year playing in the state’s largest classification.

Buford is the No. 9 ranked team in the country in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 .

“It was crazy,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said of the blocked field goal returned for a touchdown. “It popped right to Jaylen Neal’s hands and he did a good job once he got a chance to get it in his hands.”

Despite the excitement late in the first quarter, victory was never in doubt for the Wolves (9-0, 4-0), who scored touchdowns on their first seven drives of the game. The Wolves only used Alabama running back commit Justice Haynes six times in the game and the senior made the most of it, rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns, as well as reeling in a 47-yard pass.

For the game, the Wolves out-gained the Bears in yards 452-156.

“We’re playing at a different pace the last three weeks,” Appling said. “It started with the Mill Creek game. We did a great job in every one of those games being efficient in running the ball and being efficient in passing the ball. I’m definitely proud of the guys on the way that they’re coming along.”

Things went from bad to worse for Mountain View (5-4, 2-2) following Neal’s touchdown return.

The Bears' offense went three-and-out and was forced to punt. The punt was muffed near midfield by Neal and recovered by the Bears, but an inadvertent whistle by the referee crew forced a re-kick. The Wolves gained possession after the re-kick and needed just three plays to find the end zone again.

Quarterback Dylan Wittke dropped back and delivered a beautiful pass into the hands of KJ Bolden down the left sideline for a 44-yard touchdown.

After another three-and-out by the Mountain View offense and a short punt, Wittke and the Wolves found the end zone again on three plays. This time, Wittke hooked up with sophomore Devin Williams, who made a spectacular diving catch in the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown.

Leading the Bears 28-0 with 8:47 left in the second quarter, the Bears finally had something go their way. A defensive pass interference call, a 38-yard completion from quarterback Mason Kidd to Eric Hart and a roughing the passer penalty set up the hosts with a first-and-goal.

Kidd eventually put the Bears on the board after tossing a fade up to Hart in the back left corner of the end zone to trim Buford’s lead to 28-7 with just over five minutes left in the half.

Any ounce of momentum the Bears gained from the touchdown drive was erased on the very next play.

Setting up shop on their own 15, Alabama commit Justice Haynes took a handoff and burst through the middle of the Mountain View defense untouched for an 85-yard score. It was just Haynes’ fourth carry of the game and put him over the 100-yard rushing mark.

The Wolves' offense got the ball back one last time in the first half and scored again, this time on a 5-play, 73-yard drive that ended with sophomore running back Justin Baker walking into the end zone with a 16-yard touchdown run.

At halftime, the Wolves led the Bears 42-7 and scored touchdowns on all five of their first-half offensive possessions. The Wolves out-gained the Bears in yards 337-145 in the first half despite only having possession for 10:55.

Wittke was nearly perfect in the first half. The senior was 6 of 7 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns and also scored the game’s first touchdown on his one and only rushing attempt, a 17-yard run.

Kidd was an efficient 7 of 12 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but the Bears were unable to get anything going on the ground. They were held to just two yards rushing in the first half.

With a running clock for the entire second half, Haynes made it 49-7 early in the third quarter when he raced 55 yards for a touchdown. It was the senior’s last touch of the game. He finished his night with five carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a pass for 47 yards to finish with more than 200 yards of offense on just six touches.

The Wolves' last score of the night came when backup quarterback Tristan Gabrels threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Prehar with 9:32 left in the fourth quarter.

