The Guardian

England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final

England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
The Independent

Australia injury concerns mount after World Cup win over Ireland

Australia improved their prospects of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals but victory over Ireland came at a cost with injuries to Aaron Finch, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis.Finch returned to form by clubbing three sixes and five fours in his 44-ball 63, the linchpin of his side’s 179 for five, but the Australia captain went off in Ireland’s reply with a hamstring problem.While Australia wrapped up a 42-run win after Ireland were bowled out for 137 in 18.1 overs, there will be concerns about the severity of Finch’s injury and whether it has any impact on his tournament.He said...
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba 'suffers ANOTHER injury set back to leave his World Cup hopes hanging by a thread' with the France and Juventus star 'picking up an injury in training' as Didier Deschamps sweats on star midfielder's fitness

Paul Pogba is facing a new injury crisis that could see him miss the World Cup with France as the midfielder's Juventus struggles look set to continue. Reports close to the Frenchman state that Pogba has sustained a new injury setback while undergoing rehabilitation on an existing knee injury that has seen him yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since joining the club in the summer.
BBC

T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India

India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
atptour.com

Felix, Rublev Hold Edge In 4-Man Battle For Last 2 Turin Spots

Two singles spots remain at the Nitto ATP Finals, with a four-way battle at this week’s Rolex Paris Masters deciding who among Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz will earn a place in Turin. Auger-Aliassime and Rublev are in pole position to qualify for the season...
Yardbarker

Juventus receive relieving updates on the conditions of two youngsters

Yesterday, Juventus managed to make their way back to Turin with all three points after snatching a narrow yet vital win over Lecce – their third on the trot in Serie A. While the Bianconeri travelled south with a depleted squad, they were able to gain a positive result mostly thanks to the exploits of some of their young players.
lastwordonsports.com

ATP Paris Masters Day 1 Predictions Including Jannik Sinner vs Marc-Andrea Huesler

Main draw action kicks off on Monday at the last “regular” ATP Tour event of the season at the ATP Paris Masters. There are 14 matches on a packed day one schedule and, as always, we here at LWOT are offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Sonego, Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Alexander Bublik vs Mikael Ymer. But who will come out on top?

