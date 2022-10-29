ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What links Robert Mapplethorpe and Prince Philip? The Saturday quiz

By Thomas Eaton
 2 days ago
Robert Mapplethorpe at an exhibition in London, November 1983.

The questions

1 Whose estate trademarked the title “queen of crime”?

2 What does the K in K2 stand for?

3 What type of team is led by a tower captain?

4 Which award is known as the animals’ Victoria Cross?

5 Which branch of the Guides is for girls aged 14-18?

6 What weapon is named after a French Basque city?

7 Which religion was established by the 10 gurus?

8 Whose fans use the #COYS hashtag?

What links:

9

Christopher Isherwood; Prince Philip; Robert Mapplethorpe; Charles Manson?

10 Perry the bull; Borobi the koala; Clyde the thistle; Shera the tiger?

11 Aristophanes; Thomas More; William Morris; James Hilton?

12 10 October in Canada and 24 November in the US?

13 Monkey; Maui; Anansi; Eris; Loki?

14 Grafham; Hawes; Rutland; Kielder?

15 Monarch; Laker; Sabena; Malev; Pan Am?

Retired RAF police sniffer dog Hertz with his gong. Photograph: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

The answers

1 Agatha Christie.

2 Karakoram.

3 Bell ringing.

4 PDSA Dickin Medal.

5 Rangers.

6 Bayonet (Bayonne).

7 Sikhism.

8 Fans of Tottenham Hotspur (Come on You Spurs).

9 Played on screen by Matt Smith.

10 Commonwealth Games mascots: Birmingham; Gold Coast; Glasgow; Delhi.

11 Created Fictional utopias: Cloud Cuckoo Land; Utopia; Nowhere; Shangri-La.

12 Thanksgiving dates.

13 Trickster deities: Chinese; Polynesian; West African; Greek; Norse.

14 Waters (England’s largest reservoirs).

15 Defunct airlines.

