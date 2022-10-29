ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

STATE CHAMPS! Lady Wolves capture 7A softball title

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Buford blasted East Coweta 9-1 on Saturday in the finals of the Class 7A tournament at the Olympic Softball Complex to capture the 7A state title. It is the 11th overall title for Buford since 2007 and the first since 2016, the last of 10 straight from 2007 to 2016 spanning four classifications.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

5 Things: What we learned from Week 11 of high school football

Region championships were won and some great games made for arguably the best week yet of the high school football season. 1. Gainesville shows resilience in capturing region title. It would have been hard to imagine what exactly Gainesville had to prove in their Region 8-6A title showdown against North...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Habersham Central takes down Apalachee

MT. AIRY, Ga. — Habersham Central put up 337 yards of offense on the way to a 28-14 win over Apalachee Friday night. Eathan Martin got the Raiders out in front early on a 1-yard touchdown run, while Slade Dover caught a 23-yard pass from Carson Parker with 30 seconds to go in the first period to double the lead to 14-0.
MOUNT AIRY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: North Hall falls to Cedar Shoals

CLERMONT, Ga. — Cedar Shoals led from start to finish Friday night in The Brickyard, taking down North Hall, 28-14. The visitors got to the scoreboard first after a scoreless first quarter with back-to-back touchdown passes from Mandrell Glenn to Devin Hester totake a 14-0 lead with 6:58 to play before halftime. The Trojans answered with a 1-yard score from Tate Ruth to cut the lead in half.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Buford claims 8-7A title with 56-7 win over Mountain View

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Buford led wire-to-wire Friday night to lock up the region 8-7A title with a 56-7 win over Mountain View. The Wolves put up 466 yards of total offense in the game with Justice Haynes leading the charge, carrying it five times for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
BUFORD, GA
alamancenews.com

Cummings stomps Graham; Southern tumbles in title clash; other county teams roll

Cummings ended the regular season by clobbering rival Graham 57-0 in a Mid-Carolina Conference football game Friday night. The host Cavaliers (6-3, 4-1 Mid-Carolina Conference) won their last two games by a combined score of 118-0 heading into the Class 2-A state playoffs. Graham (4-6, 3-3) suffered its second shutout...
GRAHAM, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: 2023 CB Travon West commits to Wake Forest

Continuing to add to their highest rated recruiting class in school history, Wake Forest added another talented prospect to their arsenal today with Travon West pledging a verbal to the Demon Deacons. West recently backed off of his pledge to Indiana and committed to Wake over offers from App State,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Set to Play Sunday and Monday at Noon

NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-13, 5-7 CAA): The Greatest Homecoming on Earth has made for an unusual weekend for the North Carolina A&T volleyball team. With thousands of Aggies visiting the campus on Saturday for the Aggies football game and other homecoming events, A&T volleyball moved its Saturday match against Northeastern to Sunday. The second match of the weekend series will be played Monday at noon.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
accesswdun.com

Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck

A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
RABUN COUNTY, GA

