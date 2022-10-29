Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cumming City Center announces its final free concert of the yearJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
STATE CHAMPS! Lady Wolves capture 7A softball title
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Buford blasted East Coweta 9-1 on Saturday in the finals of the Class 7A tournament at the Olympic Softball Complex to capture the 7A state title. It is the 11th overall title for Buford since 2007 and the first since 2016, the last of 10 straight from 2007 to 2016 spanning four classifications.
5 Things: What we learned from Week 11 of high school football
Region championships were won and some great games made for arguably the best week yet of the high school football season. 1. Gainesville shows resilience in capturing region title. It would have been hard to imagine what exactly Gainesville had to prove in their Region 8-6A title showdown against North...
Football: Habersham Central takes down Apalachee
MT. AIRY, Ga. — Habersham Central put up 337 yards of offense on the way to a 28-14 win over Apalachee Friday night. Eathan Martin got the Raiders out in front early on a 1-yard touchdown run, while Slade Dover caught a 23-yard pass from Carson Parker with 30 seconds to go in the first period to double the lead to 14-0.
Football: North Hall falls to Cedar Shoals
CLERMONT, Ga. — Cedar Shoals led from start to finish Friday night in The Brickyard, taking down North Hall, 28-14. The visitors got to the scoreboard first after a scoreless first quarter with back-to-back touchdown passes from Mandrell Glenn to Devin Hester totake a 14-0 lead with 6:58 to play before halftime. The Trojans answered with a 1-yard score from Tate Ruth to cut the lead in half.
East Forsyth (North Carolina) remains undefeated; dominates rival West Forsyth
KENNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – The East Forsyth Eagles found the perfect ending to their perfect regular season, when they trounced arch-rival West Forsyth, 53-7. The Eagles overpowered the Titans in the first half to put the game out of reach by spreading the ball all over the field on Senior ...
Past, present and future converge for Gainesville (GA) football
It can be said that Friday night’s game against North Forsyth represented a fascinating timeline for Gainesville High School football. The Red Elephants past, present and maybe the future were all on display as they rallied in the second half for a 34-21 victory before a large and raucous crowd at ...
Football: Buford claims 8-7A title with 56-7 win over Mountain View
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Buford led wire-to-wire Friday night to lock up the region 8-7A title with a 56-7 win over Mountain View. The Wolves put up 466 yards of total offense in the game with Justice Haynes leading the charge, carrying it five times for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Cummings stomps Graham; Southern tumbles in title clash; other county teams roll
Cummings ended the regular season by clobbering rival Graham 57-0 in a Mid-Carolina Conference football game Friday night. The host Cavaliers (6-3, 4-1 Mid-Carolina Conference) won their last two games by a combined score of 118-0 heading into the Class 2-A state playoffs. Graham (4-6, 3-3) suffered its second shutout...
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida, ready for Tennessee
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida. Winner: Brock Bowers. Brock Bowers has been the...
BREAKING: 2023 CB Travon West commits to Wake Forest
Continuing to add to their highest rated recruiting class in school history, Wake Forest added another talented prospect to their arsenal today with Travon West pledging a verbal to the Demon Deacons. West recently backed off of his pledge to Indiana and committed to Wake over offers from App State,...
A&T Set to Play Sunday and Monday at Noon
NORTH CAROLINA A&T (9-13, 5-7 CAA): The Greatest Homecoming on Earth has made for an unusual weekend for the North Carolina A&T volleyball team. With thousands of Aggies visiting the campus on Saturday for the Aggies football game and other homecoming events, A&T volleyball moved its Saturday match against Northeastern to Sunday. The second match of the weekend series will be played Monday at noon.
UGA, UF condemn antisemitic messages projected onto stadium after football game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement Sunday condemning an antisemitic message that appeared on buildings outside the stadium where the football teams played this weekend.
Louisville vs. Wake Forest Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Demon Deacons and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies
Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, who led the Bulldogs to the 1980 national title, has died at the age of 90.
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
Tense Xfinity Series race ends with two drivers fighting in pit lane
Myatt Snider and Austin Hill had to be separated after the two wrestled to the ground in pit lane after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.
Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck
A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
Local high school marching band needs help getting to Peach Bowl
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hopewell High School’s marching band has been invited to play the 2022 Peach Bowl in Atlanta that is set to be held Dec. 31. Curtis Bell, the band director, said that it is the band’s first time being invited and the chance of a lifetime.
