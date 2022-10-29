ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

'Trade LeBron' was trending on Twitter after the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 5th straight defeat to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James ' arrival in Los Angeles in 2018 was a turning point for the Lakers. They had been an absolute mess for nearly a decade and LeBron gave them some much-needed star power. He helped them win a long-awaited championship in 2020, but it is fair to say that apart from that one season, LeBron hasn't had the greatest of times in Los Angeles.

They have only made the playoffs twice in his 4 seasons and the way this campaign is going; it looks like they won't make it in yet again. The latest setback in this nightmarish campaign came as the Lakers lost their 5th straight game to start the season , as the Timberwolves emerged victorious by a 111-102 scoreline.

Trade LeBron Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

The Lakers now have the worst record in the NBA, something you would never have thought would happen to a team that has LeBron on it, but the reality is that the Lakers just aren't that good. It has gotten to a point now where 'Trade LeBron' was trending on Twitter.

"'Trade LeBron' is trending on Twitter after the Lakers fall to 0-5 on the NBA season."

"Lakers fans are not handling this start well 😅"

Some of these might be disgruntled Lakers fans who have never really accepted LeBron. The rest might well just be LeBron fans, who just want him to get out of this messy situation at the earliest. Whatever the case may be, James cannot be traded right now as he signed that extension recently, so he isn't going anywhere, no matter what.

Trading LeBron isn't just something that has come up on Twitter, however. Stephen A. Smith said the Lakers should trade him as he is the only one with any value on the team and that might well be true. They'll have to give up assets to get rid of Russell Westbrook, while Anthony Davis wouldn't get them anywhere near the haul they gave up to get him, as everyone knows by now that he can't stay healthy. Jay Williams, meanwhile, said they should consider trading both LeBron and Davis , as they need to think about the future now.

Nothing is going to happen for now at least, as LeBron can't be traded, as we mentioned earlier. It is sad to see him being surrounded by a team like this as his career winds down, but he is to blame for signing that extension. He trusted the front office to improve this team and maybe after the kind of start that they've had, GM Rob Pelinka might finally succumb and part with those two first-round picks to save this season.

