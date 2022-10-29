ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Teen killed in North Highlands shooting

By Megan Camponovo, Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in North Highlands on Friday night left a 14-year-old dead, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Kionna Rowe with the sheriff’s office said that at 9 p.m. the sheriff’s office received reports of shots being heard in the 3700 block of Lenore Way.

“We were watching a movie with my kids. And we just hear two big shots. And then right away I knew, oh my wife’s… oh it’s firecrackers. I said no. That’s… gunshots,” resident Eusebio Sanchez told FOX40.

One neighbor reported that a personn was lying in their yard and was possibly dead, according to Rowe.

When deputies arrived on scene they located the teen in distress and attempted life-saving measures while they waited for paramedics to arrive, according to Rowe.

The teen was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to Rowe.

FOX40

