Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. You might already know the trick to getting out a red wine stain in your home, but what about messes that are even more difficult to get rid of? That smell you can’t remove or the mess your kid or pet made… you know, the things that won’t go away with a simple swipe of a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.

3 DAYS AGO