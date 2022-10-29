Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay in Washington's top six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jack Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Jets 2-1
Jack Eichel scored with seven seconds left in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday night to improve to 8-2-0. With the victory, the Golden Knights are tied with Boston for an NHL-high 16 points as they head out for their first extended road trip of the season.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return
Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game
Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping
Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Suffers another defeat
Andersen stopped 26 of 31 shots during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Andersen allowed four goals over the final 24 minutes Friday, suffering the loss. The 33-year-old netminder yielded the eventual game-winning goal to Josh Bailey, who was playing in his 1,000th career NHL game. Andersen (3-2-0), who went 35-14-3 last season, has dropped two of his past three starts.
Pistons gain confidence boost in win over defending champs
The Detroit Pistons came into Sunday night’s game against defending champion Golden State as one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks UCLA's Health, Impressions Entering Season
Fresh off some team bonding and a visit from an old coach, Cronin is set to lead the young Bruins into an exhibition against Concordia on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Returned to AHL
Leivo was sent to AHL Springfield on Saturday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo was the odd man out as the Blues activated Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) from injured reserve. Leivo has gone pointless in three games for St. Louis this season.
NHL roundup: Ducks win in OT to end 7-game slide
Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks came back to
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Active in Detroit
Smythe (hamstring) is active Week 8 against the Lions. Smythe has been the primary backup tight end to Mike Gesicki this season, but he hasn't been particularly involved in the offense of late. Despite failing to log a full practice this week due to injury, he'll find himself as one of four active Miami tight ends on Sunday's game day roster.
CBS Sports
Lions' Brock Wright: Will not return
Wight is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return Sunday against the Dolphins. Wright recorded one catch for six yards before having to exit the game. It's bad news for the 23-year-old, who is coming off a career-best effort last Sunday against the Cowboys. Rookie tight end James Mitchell will now potentially see extra opportunity behind T.J. Hockenson for the remainder of the game.
Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes were greeted by a sea of mullets, the NHL’s smallest arena filled with fans revved up for a new season. The Coyotes got the party off to a great start with two energy-boosting goals. The Winnipeg Jets pulled the plug in overtime.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits against southpaw
Marsh will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh hits the bench in favor of Matt Vierling as Houston sends lefty Framber Valdez to the mound to try to even the series. Marsh could still make an appearance off the bench, particularly if Vierling is set to face a right-handed reliever later in the game.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss
Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the return of D'Andre Swift from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries, Williams still led the Lions' backfield in carries, doubling up his teammate in that category. It was also Williams who saw a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities he parlayed into touchdowns, with the versatile veteran going in from seven yards and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The fact he also had a solid role in the passing game made it a rewarding all-around afternoon for Williams despite a complementary role, and he'll look to make a big impact in a Week 9 home showdown against his former Packers squad.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Chris Ellis: Activated, outrighted to Triple-A
Ellis (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Ellis appeared in only two games for the Orioles before he required season-ending shoulder surgery in early May, and he won't stick on the 40-man roster through the offseason. It's unclear if he's expected to be healthy for the start of spring training in February.
Comments / 0