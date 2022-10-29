Read full article on original website
Fox47News
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches first apple
Mayfield had his first assist of the season as the Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday. Mayfield is far from an offensive presence, as he has never reached the 20-point threshold in a season, so any offense he provides is a bonus. Mayfield has already potted two goals and could be on his way to eclipsing the career high of four he had in 2018-19. Mayfield's main asset is his play in the defensive zone, and once again, he is doing well there, as indicated by his plus-3 rating.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday
Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay in Washington's top six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game
Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Commanders DE Chase Young ready to make '22 practice debut
Commanders defensive end Chase Young will practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, which opens the window for Washington to activate the former No. 2 overall pick from the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Ron Rivera said the Commanders determined Young was ready to hit the field this week, and confirmed his first workout in a team setting would be Wednesday. Washington (4-4) has won three consecutive games by a total of eight points and hosts the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) and...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping
Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
Pistons gain confidence boost in win over defending champs
The Detroit Pistons came into Sunday night’s game against defending champion Golden State as one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.
Michigan high school football: Dante Moore moves Detroit King past River Rouge, 41-28
It proved to be a game of survivor Friday in a state final-caliber matchup between host Detroit King and River Rouge in the opening round of the Michigan high school football Division 3 playoffs. And King quarterback Dante Moore was on his own personal island as he guided the defending D-3 champions to a 41-28 victory over the 2019 D-3 champs and 2020 D-3 runners-up. ...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Suffers another defeat
Andersen stopped 26 of 31 shots during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Andersen allowed four goals over the final 24 minutes Friday, suffering the loss. The 33-year-old netminder yielded the eventual game-winning goal to Josh Bailey, who was playing in his 1,000th career NHL game. Andersen (3-2-0), who went 35-14-3 last season, has dropped two of his past three starts.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Returned to AHL
Leivo was sent to AHL Springfield on Saturday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo was the odd man out as the Blues activated Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) from injured reserve. Leivo has gone pointless in three games for St. Louis this season.
CBS Sports
Lions' Brock Wright: Will not return
Wight is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return Sunday against the Dolphins. Wright recorded one catch for six yards before having to exit the game. It's bad news for the 23-year-old, who is coming off a career-best effort last Sunday against the Cowboys. Rookie tight end James Mitchell will now potentially see extra opportunity behind T.J. Hockenson for the remainder of the game.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss
Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the return of D'Andre Swift from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries, Williams still led the Lions' backfield in carries, doubling up his teammate in that category. It was also Williams who saw a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities he parlayed into touchdowns, with the versatile veteran going in from seven yards and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The fact he also had a solid role in the passing game made it a rewarding all-around afternoon for Williams despite a complementary role, and he'll look to make a big impact in a Week 9 home showdown against his former Packers squad.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
CBS Sports
Jets' Chris Streveler: Gets call to active roster
The Jets elevated Streveler from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Streveler was signed to the Jets' practice squad after being waived by the team ahead of the initial 53-man roster deadline and will...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Solid numbers in Week 8 win
Jefferson brought in six of eight targets for 98 yards in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Jefferson co-led the Vikings in receptions and paced the team in both yardage and targets, but he had an almost quiet performance by his lofty standards against a Cardinals defense that's proven adept at slowing down top receivers all season. The third-year star saw his three-game streak of 100-yard performances snapped in the process, albeit barely, but he'll have a solid opportunity to get back over the century mark against a Commanders defense that's given up plenty of chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Wreaks havoc in loss
Williams tallied eight tackles, including one sack, against the Seahawks in a Week 8 loss. Though Williams was able to bring down Geno Smith just once, he racked up five quarterback hits in the contest, accounting for half of New York's total in that department. The sack was the veteran's first of the season after he notched 18 between the previous two campaigns. Williams' eight tackles against Seattle were also a season high.
