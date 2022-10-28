ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

KSNT News

Man arrested after Saturday night Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Michael Raines, 25, of Topeka, has been arrested for the Saturday night shooting at the Relax Inn in South Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call came in around 7 p.m. Raines was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd, on reports of a possible shooting. The call came in at about 7:00 pm, Saturday. According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting and...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Vehicle fire near Allen under investigation

An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in northern Lyon County on Sunday evening. Allen-Admire firefighters were paged to Roads 310 and L, or about four miles south of Allen, shortly before 5 pm. Early indications are a pickup truck caught fire and was getting into nearby grass when fire crews reached the scene. The truck was reported as fully engulfed in flames, but the fire was put out quickly.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Saturday afternoon after he got trapped underneath a tractor. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a 52-year-old man was working in his garden on a Kubota tractor that did not have a rollover bar. They said the tractor slid down a slope covered in leaves and then rolled, trapping the man underneath it.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at north Salina business

On Oct. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. Ninth Street. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the business' surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. More than $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Woodbine man arrested after meth found in truck during suspicious vehicle stop

WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Woodbine man was arrested after meth was found in his truck during a suspicious vehicle stop in Morris County. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle on G Ave. near 2400 Rd. connected to a disturbance that had just happened in White City.
WOODBINE, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169

A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th. An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.
WORTH COUNTY, MO
b1047.com

RCPD Corrections Sergeant issued notice to appear in Municipal Court

A Riley County Police Department Corrections Sergeant has been issued a notice to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court. Sergeant Justin Borge, 38, was issued the notice for an allegation of disorderly conduct occuring Sept. 26 in the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. Borge reportedly got into an argument with another man at a business, while he was off duty.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 29

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gamal-Elden, Wael E; 41; Astoria, N.Y. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Undercover cops arrest Salina men after stolen tractor, meth, marijuana found

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Salina men are behind bars after undercover cops found them in possession of a stolen tractor, meth and marijuana. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it was contacted with reports of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R. Further investigation found that the tractor - valued at $36,645 - had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

5 teens arrested after guns, drugs found after driving wrong way down 1-way

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five teenagers were arrested in Manhattan when guns and drugs were found after they were stopped for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Two-vehicle crash caused by driver fleeing from police

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Central Topeka was caused by a driver fleeing from Topeka Police officers. The Topeka Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver sped off. They said officers did not pursue and later found the vehicle had collided with another driver at Southwest 17th & Gage Boulevard.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
TOPEKA, KS

