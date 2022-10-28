Read full article on original website
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers begins new suspect search, announces discovery of second suspect
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has announced the discovery of one suspect and a new search for a suspect. Crime Stoppers says 26-year-old Adena Masters has been located, although it does not say she has been confined. In early September, Crime Stoppers announced a search for Masters on suspicion of warrants for failing to abide.
Man arrested after Saturday night Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Michael Raines, 25, of Topeka, has been arrested for the Saturday night shooting at the Relax Inn in South Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call came in around 7 p.m. Raines was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections […]
WIBW
One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd, on reports of a possible shooting. The call came in at about 7:00 pm, Saturday. According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting and...
KVOE
Vehicle fire near Allen under investigation
An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in northern Lyon County on Sunday evening. Allen-Admire firefighters were paged to Roads 310 and L, or about four miles south of Allen, shortly before 5 pm. Early indications are a pickup truck caught fire and was getting into nearby grass when fire crews reached the scene. The truck was reported as fully engulfed in flames, but the fire was put out quickly.
WIBW
Man killed after becoming trapped under a tractor
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Saturday afternoon after he got trapped underneath a tractor. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a 52-year-old man was working in his garden on a Kubota tractor that did not have a rollover bar. They said the tractor slid down a slope covered in leaves and then rolled, trapping the man underneath it.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at north Salina business
On Oct. 7, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. Ninth Street. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the business' surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. More than $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.
WIBW
Woodbine man arrested after meth found in truck during suspicious vehicle stop
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Woodbine man was arrested after meth was found in his truck during a suspicious vehicle stop in Morris County. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle on G Ave. near 2400 Rd. connected to a disturbance that had just happened in White City.
Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
kttn.com
SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169
A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th. An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.
b1047.com
RCPD Corrections Sergeant issued notice to appear in Municipal Court
A Riley County Police Department Corrections Sergeant has been issued a notice to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court. Sergeant Justin Borge, 38, was issued the notice for an allegation of disorderly conduct occuring Sept. 26 in the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. Borge reportedly got into an argument with another man at a business, while he was off duty.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gamal-Elden, Wael E; 41; Astoria, N.Y. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating road rage incident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that took place on southbound Interstate 35 near North Brighton Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.
Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
WIBW
Undercover cops arrest Salina men after stolen tractor, meth, marijuana found
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Salina men are behind bars after undercover cops found them in possession of a stolen tractor, meth and marijuana. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it was contacted with reports of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R. Further investigation found that the tractor - valued at $36,645 - had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
WIBW
5 teens arrested after guns, drugs found after driving wrong way down 1-way
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five teenagers were arrested in Manhattan when guns and drugs were found after they were stopped for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
Through the fire and the flames – local band survives I-70 car crash, continues to rock on
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Junction City band is counting their blessing following a close call on Thursday night. A truck containing two members of Jay Hill Road wrecked on I-70, catching on fire, and leaving thousands without power. Following the wreck, the band were left with a question no group wants to consider – how […]
WIBW
Two-vehicle crash caused by driver fleeing from police
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Central Topeka was caused by a driver fleeing from Topeka Police officers. The Topeka Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver sped off. They said officers did not pursue and later found the vehicle had collided with another driver at Southwest 17th & Gage Boulevard.
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify man after thousands of dollars in cell phones stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to identify a man after thousands of dollars worth of cell phones were stolen. The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify an individual in connection to an ongoing large cellphone theft investigation. On Aug. 5, TPD...
WIBW
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
