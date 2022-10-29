ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beef, fish products recalled from two companies

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought

Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
HUDSON, WY
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Lifehacker

Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says

Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Popculture

Raisin Recall Announced

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. is issuing a recall on raisins sold all over the U.S. because undeclared sulfites were discovered. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them, since the sulfites were not on the listed ingredients. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
CBS Boston

Bob Evans recalling 7,560 pounds of sausage in fear of contamination

Bob Evans Farms has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage in fear of their products being contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The item was recalled after Bob Evans informed FSIS that some consumers reported finding small pieces of thin blue...
foodsafetynews.com

Scientists reveal parasite contamination of produce

Researchers have analyzed produce in Spain for two foodborne parasites, finding a high level of contamination. The study assessed the occurrence of Giardia duodenalis and Cryptosporidium oocysts in green leafy vegetables sold in Valencia, Spain. Samples were romaine, oak leaf, iceberg lettuce, and kale cabbage. It included 129 vegetable samples,...
WebMD

Clorox Recalls Millions of Pine-Sol Products Over Bacteria Fears

Oct. 27, 2022 – Eight varieties of Pine-Sol products sold at major retailers nationwide are being recalled because they may contain dangerous bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. “People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may...
BGR.com

Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away

When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
FLORIDA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Study finds deli meat is connected to more than 90 percent of U.S. listeria cases

According to a new study recently published in the International Journal of Food Microbiology, over 90 percent of listeriosis cases in the U.S. come from deli meat, followed by ready-to-eat (RTE) salads at just less than 5 percent. The study, titled “Quantitative risk assessment model to investigate the public health...
dallasexpress.com

Abbott Plans $500M Formula Manufacturing Plant

Abbott Nutrition, the largest U.S. formula manufacturer, announced plans to build a $500 million manufacturing facility to boost infant formula supply in the U.S. amid ongoing shortages and recalls. The location of Abbott’s planned manufacturing facility has not officially been decided but is in its final stages of determination, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
News-Medical.net

Large listeriosis outbreak in Spain caused by contaminated stuffed pork

Listeria bacteria are ubiquitous in the environment and consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes is one of the main routes for food-borne outbreaks. Healthy adults might not even develop any symptoms after eating contaminated food. Listeriosis can, however, cause serious health issues in pregnant women, new-borns and people with a weakened immune system. The incidence of listeriosis has been steadily increasing in Europe since 2008 with an observed upward trend in Spain since 1997.

