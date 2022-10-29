Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers develop a framework to understand water use in beef supply chains from production to consumption
Animal-based products constitute a large portion of the average American's diet, as well as the resources necessary to get them from field to table. But as food systems in the US become more interconnected and complex, what we choose to put on our plates—beef products in particular—often impacts the environment in previously unknown ways.
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
Popculture
Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought
Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Urgent FSIS warning: Check your fridge for this potentially dangerous beef
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ground beef that might be contaminated with a strain of E. coli. It’s not technically a recall, however, since the Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef product is no longer available for purchase. However, consumers who...
Lifehacker
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Popculture
Raisin Recall Announced
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. is issuing a recall on raisins sold all over the U.S. because undeclared sulfites were discovered. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them, since the sulfites were not on the listed ingredients. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces
A pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, the FDA announced this week. Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.
Bob Evans recalling 7,560 pounds of sausage in fear of contamination
Bob Evans Farms has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage in fear of their products being contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The item was recalled after Bob Evans informed FSIS that some consumers reported finding small pieces of thin blue...
foodsafetynews.com
Scientists reveal parasite contamination of produce
Researchers have analyzed produce in Spain for two foodborne parasites, finding a high level of contamination. The study assessed the occurrence of Giardia duodenalis and Cryptosporidium oocysts in green leafy vegetables sold in Valencia, Spain. Samples were romaine, oak leaf, iceberg lettuce, and kale cabbage. It included 129 vegetable samples,...
This kitchen item may pose a surprising contamination risk, study finds
While you may think of surfaces like your garbage can or a dirty cutting board as a hot spot for spreading sickness, one unlikely kitchen item is even worse, new research shows.
WebMD
Clorox Recalls Millions of Pine-Sol Products Over Bacteria Fears
Oct. 27, 2022 – Eight varieties of Pine-Sol products sold at major retailers nationwide are being recalled because they may contain dangerous bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. “People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may...
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
foodsafetynews.com
Study finds deli meat is connected to more than 90 percent of U.S. listeria cases
According to a new study recently published in the International Journal of Food Microbiology, over 90 percent of listeriosis cases in the U.S. come from deli meat, followed by ready-to-eat (RTE) salads at just less than 5 percent. The study, titled “Quantitative risk assessment model to investigate the public health...
dallasexpress.com
Abbott Plans $500M Formula Manufacturing Plant
Abbott Nutrition, the largest U.S. formula manufacturer, announced plans to build a $500 million manufacturing facility to boost infant formula supply in the U.S. amid ongoing shortages and recalls. The location of Abbott’s planned manufacturing facility has not officially been decided but is in its final stages of determination, the...
News-Medical.net
Large listeriosis outbreak in Spain caused by contaminated stuffed pork
Listeria bacteria are ubiquitous in the environment and consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes is one of the main routes for food-borne outbreaks. Healthy adults might not even develop any symptoms after eating contaminated food. Listeriosis can, however, cause serious health issues in pregnant women, new-borns and people with a weakened immune system. The incidence of listeriosis has been steadily increasing in Europe since 2008 with an observed upward trend in Spain since 1997.
