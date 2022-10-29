This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO