Read full article on original website
Related
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
Biden mocked for claiming there are ’54 states’: ‘This guy is completely senile’
Conservatives on Twitter ripped President Joe Biden for stating that there are "54 states" during a Friday night address to fellow Democrats in Pennsylvania.
One-of-a-kind Ford F-150 that looks like a tank and was custom-built for ‘racing’ goes up for auction
A HIGHLY-CUSTOMIZED 2019 Ford F-150 with a para-military-like design has been slated to go up for auction on Saturday. The high-end truck was manufactured by US Speciality Vehicles (USSV), which produced cars for the Fast and Furious franchise. Named the Hamba, USSV’s Ford F-150 reinterpretation is powered by its original...
Rare 1931 Bugatti Selling At No Reserve At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Series
This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
2 key Jets offensive linemen dead, team says
The New York Jets announced the passing of former offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney on Sunday. They were 67 and 60 years old, respectively.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
LAWRENCE JONES: Americans are fed up with the Democrats destroying their states and cities
Fox News host Lawrence Jones claims Democrats are dismissing the "top issues" facing America as midterms are only ten days away on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
'White Lives Matter' shirt uproar exposes hatred towards White people: Candace Owens
Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, joined Kanye West -- now legally known as Ye -- in wearing White Lives Matter shirts during a visit to a fashion show.
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items
Wilmette police have taken down a Chicago-area theft ring accused of stealing $7.5 million worth of goods and reselling them. Eight suspects were arrested.
Pelosi attack: woman claiming to be suspect David DePape's stepdaughter says he was abusive
A woman claiming to be the stepdaughter of suspected Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape says he was abusive toward her and her siblings, but he tried to be 'a good person.'
Rival drug cartels open fire on each other with .50 cal weapons just miles from Texas border
Two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on one another near the Texas border in a recent incident. Drone footage shows vehicles mounted with .50cal machine guns.
Texas Border Patrol agents discover illegal immigrants sealed inside grain hopper rail car
A group of 13 illegal immigrants were discovered hidden inside a grain hopper rail car during an inspection of a train in southern Texas Monday.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Herschel Walker reacts to Obama attacking him as a 'celebrity' politician: 'I'm a warrior for God'
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker has responded to remarks from former President Barack Obama that claimed he is a "celebrity who wants to be a politician."
Fox News
849K+
Followers
5K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0