ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Rare 1931 Bugatti Selling At No Reserve At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Series

This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jalopnik

God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada

Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Fox News

Fox News

849K+
Followers
5K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy