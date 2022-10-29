ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Global leaders champion nuclear to solve energy crisis and climate change

International leaders gathered this week to promote the expansion of nuclear power, arguing the world is going to need more of it if countries have any chance at weathering the evolving energy supply crisis and meeting climate change goals. The three-day International Atomic Energy Agency's nuclear power ministerial meeting, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
maritime-executive.com

NuScale Joins the Race for a Next-Gen Floating Nuclear Power Plant

A U.S. West Coast-based nuclear power startup has released a new design for a barge-mounted power station, which would use a next-generation small modular reactor (SMR) to provide utility-scale electrical power. The floating nuclear power station is a concept dating back to the construction of the Sturgis, a converted Liberty...
Tennessee Tribune

Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don’t boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to help lower prices at the pump for the American people. The president suggested he will look to Congress to levy tax penalties on oil tax companies if they don’t begin to invest some of their profits in lowering costs for American consumers. The president issued the warning just days before the Nov....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Europe sees surplus of natural gas

After fears of a cold winter for many Europeans, the continent is now facing a surplus of natural gas resources. Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the situation.

