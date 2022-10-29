Read full article on original website
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
Germany's decision to lean into coal caught the attention of activist Greta Thunberg, who said the country would be making a mistake with nuclear plants still online.
Germany overrides allies, keeps 3 nuclear power plants running
German chancellor wants to keep country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch in winter.
Greta Thunberg breaks ranks with German Green Party and urges Germany not to shut down nuclear power plants
The Swedish climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future opposes the Green Party’s plans to move forward with decommissioning Germany’s remaining three sites in favor of burning coal instead.
Qatar’s energy minister says Europe will get through its energy crisis this winter—but it’s going to be ‘much worse next year’
“This coming winter, because of the storage capacity being full, it’s fine,” Saad al-Kaabi said. “[F]or next year that’s going to be the issue.”
China has stopped sales of LNG to Europe to make sure its own households have enough gas for the winter, report says
China has been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, which faces an energy crunch after Russia squeezed flows of its exports to the region.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
Russia reportedly abandons its ruble-only plan in Kherson as Ukraine's military continues to make gains
Occupation authorities in Kherson announced a dual-currency system that allows use of the ruble and hryvnia, the Institute for the Study of War said. The Kremlin previously ordered the transition to rubles starting May 1, when the region was fully under Russian control. But Ukraine's military has taken back large...
Washington Examiner
Global leaders champion nuclear to solve energy crisis and climate change
International leaders gathered this week to promote the expansion of nuclear power, arguing the world is going to need more of it if countries have any chance at weathering the evolving energy supply crisis and meeting climate change goals. The three-day International Atomic Energy Agency's nuclear power ministerial meeting, which...
Ex-Russian official who turned on Putin predicts his next moves
Boris Bondarev, who worked as a Russian official advancing Vladimir Putin's foreign policy goals for years before resigning over the war in Ukraine, discusses Putin's objectives and if he will use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
maritime-executive.com
NuScale Joins the Race for a Next-Gen Floating Nuclear Power Plant
A U.S. West Coast-based nuclear power startup has released a new design for a barge-mounted power station, which would use a next-generation small modular reactor (SMR) to provide utility-scale electrical power. The floating nuclear power station is a concept dating back to the construction of the Sturgis, a converted Liberty...
Common Element May Help Solve Lithium Battery Woes of Electric Cars
"This could be the most exciting thing to happen in the battery industry for a long time," the director of technology at a U.K.-based startup said.
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
Russia Shells Ukraine Grain Barge, Suspends Shipping Corridor Deal
(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)Though the port of Ochakiv is not part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russian shelling of barges there highlights the dangers.
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
Tennessee Tribune
Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don’t boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to help lower prices at the pump for the American people. The president suggested he will look to Congress to levy tax penalties on oil tax companies if they don’t begin to invest some of their profits in lowering costs for American consumers. The president issued the warning just days before the Nov....
Emissions from China-invested overseas coal plants equal to whole of Spain - research
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Carbon dioxide emissions from China-invested power plants overseas now stand at an estimated 245 million tonnes per year, about the same as the annual energy-related CO2 emissions from Spain or Thailand, new research showed on Tuesday.
MoneyWatch: Europe sees surplus of natural gas
After fears of a cold winter for many Europeans, the continent is now facing a surplus of natural gas resources. Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the situation.
