Haunted house in Great Falls promises spooky fun

A haunted house in Great Falls is fueling shrieks and thrills for Halloween weekend, and its all done in the family’s backyard. This is the second year the Horton family has hosted “The Nightmare on Ella Avenue,” and this year is sure to be another terrifyingly exciting year of spooks.

“People don't really expect it to be what it is when they first get here. We did this last year, and this year has been a better turnout than last year by far.” said Kari Horton, one of the residents of the haunted house.

Shae LaVallie built the haunted house in the garage and backyard of the family home. Kari explained that the family wanted to start the free haunted experience to bring some joy to Halloween. “This really puts the kids in a different mind space. I just appreciate all the support and the people that have came out. And like i said, given these kids a reason and something to do to help keep their minds busy when times aren't so easy.”

The family experienced the loss of the father in September and despite the heart ache, they still wanted to put something on that not only gives the community enjoyment, but the whole family as well.

“It's exciting for me to stand out there and hear all the screams and the yells and knowing that it's coming from yes, them being scared, but also they're having fun,” said Kari.

Even though the haunted house is free, you can also bring a donation of canned goods that will go to the Great Falls Community Food Bank, as well as a cash donation that will go toward the family, and their niece Keona who has autism.

Kari said, “Keona is autistic and she's always loved Halloween and pumpkins and she is non-verbal. Really, it was just something for her to be able to have some enjoyment where there's not a lot of enjoyment for kids with disabilities.”

It's great fun, great spooks, and a fun experience for everyone. Visit 4115 Ella Avenue to see the horrors for yourself on Saturday from 8pm to 11pm, and Sunday and Monday from 7pm to 10 pm.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29



Ghouls & Goblins Fall Craft Show at the Great Falls Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Family friendly Halloween Fall Craft Show sponsored by the Great Falls Farmers Market. Enjoy Trick or Treating, Live Radio Broadcasts, Free Kids Activities, Costume Contest and more! ( link )

by the Great Falls Symphony; Mansfield Theatre in the Great Falls Civic Center, 11 a.m. Guaranteed to be fun for the entire family, we encourage you to dress in costume. Hear the spookiest music ever! The Halloween Family Matinee is both educational and exciting, and is appropriate for all ages. The concert is approximately one-hour long with no intermission. Free candy will be available for trick-or-treaters after the concert. ( link ) Halloween Party for kids and teens 3 to 18 and their families at the Great Falls Public Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Celebrate the season with crafts, games, and spooky stories! This event is free. Make your own costume with the supplies we provide. Brave kids 8 and up are invited to listen to Spooky Storytelling from Alvin Schwartz’s classic Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series in the Small Meeting Room (basement). Craft projects are suitable for kids over 3 with the help of an adult caregiver. ( link )

roller skating rink at 1609 12th Avenue North from 1-3pm. Olaf, Poppy, Branch, Peppa Pig, Mario, Luigi, Mickey Mouse, Elsa, and more will all be there! Craft table, plush and candy on the skating floor at about 2:45 (like a balloon drop) candy at every table, ballon lady, face painter. All free. Kid's Funtastic Fall Fest at 2 p.m. at Harvest Springs Community Church at 1001 36th Avenue NE. Join us for this free event geared for all ages, Come as you are or in your fall costume. There will be games, giant bounce houses, activities, food and more! ( link )

from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Paris Gibson Square, 1400 First Avenue North. ( link ) Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Look for the flier in participating business windows along Central Avenue, 1st Avenue North, and 1st Avenue South. ( link )

from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Look for the flier in participating business windows along Central Avenue, 1st Avenue North, and 1st Avenue South. ( link ) You can also get Halloween portraits by MAD Studios Photography & VLS Photography at 525 Central Avenue from 3pm to 5pm ( details )

Fright Fest sponsored by The Sober Life at 3220 11th Avenue South from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. FREE food and games! Costume contest for boys, girls, adults, couples and families. If you would like to bring a potluck item, side dish or dessert please contact Jacque Kost at jacquek@rehabrocky.com. ( link )

: Haunted house from 8pm- 11pm at 4115 Ella Avenue. Free event. Free popcorn & hot cocoa. Donations are accepted, and also taking food bank donations. Spooktacular Halloween Event at Elks Lodge at (500 1st Avenue South) from 5pm to 11pm. All you can eat pasta bar begins at 5pm. Cost is $15. Music is provided beginning at 7pm. For your dancing pleasure there will be three separate DJ's featuring a spread of varied music. Admission to the dance is $10 per person or $20 per couple.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30



Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center : The Center (4201 Giant Springs Road) will host a free community event. Free admission to the Center, free spooky crafts, a scavenger hunt, free treat bag for costumed kiddos (0-16 while supplies last), and meet Seaman the famous canine explorer. Halloween costume contest with 3 categories: Silliest, Cutest and Scariest.

: an event at Sunrise Presbyterian Church for children who can't trick or treat due to disability, sensory issues, medical fragility, etc. Participants must in advance - click here to sign up and for more information. Boy Scouts of America : Halloween fun with pumpkin painting hosted by Venturing Crew 2041 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 820 17th Avenue South. Event is open to the public for all children, boys and girls, from age 1-99. Pick a pumpkin from our pumpkin patch and enjoy using markers and paint to design your own jack-o-lantern to take home. Prizes for best pumpkin painting will be given away for all age groups. Immediately after the event you can participate in the Trunk-or-treat event across the street at the Salvation Army parking lot. ( link )

by Kiwanis from 2:30pm-5pm at the Salvation Army (1000 17th Avenue South). There will be candy being given out and we will also have a BBQ going at some of the vehicles as well 😊 Burgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase and proceeds go to Kiwanis. All candy is FREE! Set Free Ministries is partnering with Hope Falls Ranch for a harvest party at Hope Falls Ranch on from 3 p.m. until dark. This free event is jam-packed with carnival games, trunk or treat, free hot cocoa and popcorn, hayride and TONS OF CANDY!! This is a free event!! We also will have all the animals to pet and love on. Come see us at Hope Falls Ranch 74 Dear Lane, Vaughn 406-750-5647 for questions.

is partnering with Hope Falls Ranch for a harvest party at Hope Falls Ranch on from 3 p.m. until dark. This free event is jam-packed with carnival games, trunk or treat, free hot cocoa and popcorn, hayride and TONS OF CANDY!! This is a free event!! We also will have all the animals to pet and love on. Come see us at Hope Falls Ranch 74 Dear Lane, Vaughn 406-750-5647 for questions. Fall Carnival : from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Great Falls Nazarene Church (1727 Second Avenue South) will host a free Fall Carnival with bounce castles, trunk or treat, carnival games, and a chili cook off!

: from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Great Falls Nazarene Church (1727 Second Avenue South) will host a free Fall Carnival with bounce castles, trunk or treat, carnival games, and a chili cook off! Halloween Party : starting at 6:30 p.m., Central Christian Church at 1025 Central Avenue is having a Community Halloween Party with games and activities, costumes and candy for all ages.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31



Trick or Treating at Scheels and the Holiday Village Mall on Monday, October 31st from 4 to 6 pm. Free event for kids 10 and under.

at Scheels and the Holiday Village Mall on Monday, October 31st from 4 to 6 pm. Free event for kids 10 and under. Trick or Treat Spooktacular at The Lodge Senior Living (1801 9th Street South) - open to the public. Residents will hand out candy outside in the parking loop from 3pm to 5pm while in costume.

at The Lodge Senior Living (1801 9th Street South) - open to the public. Residents will hand out candy outside in the parking loop from 3pm to 5pm while in costume. Trunk or Treat - with motorcycles! - at Needle Therapy (805 Third Street NW). Free kiddie tattoos and hot cocoa.

- with motorcycles! - at Needle Therapy (805 Third Street NW). Free kiddie tattoos and hot cocoa. Faith Lutheran Church - fun and safe trick or treating experience - open to all - 6pm-7:30pm at 1300 Ferguson Drive

- fun and safe trick or treating experience - open to all - 6pm-7:30pm at 1300 Ferguson Drive Trunk Or Treat/Harvest Party : from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Vineyard Church at 1617 6th Avenue North is hosting a free to the public and safe, family friendly Trunk or Treat and Harvest Party! Come enjoy free candy, games, bounce house and coffee and hot chocolate.

