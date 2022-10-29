ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series schedule, game times, TV channel as Astros vs. Phillies continues Saturday

Major League Baseball has reached the World Series in the 2022 playoffs. MLB's postseason started with 12 teams three weeks ago, and now we're down to the final two: the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Fall Classic kicked off Friday night, with the Phillies overcoming a five-run deficit to win in extra innings. The Astros will try to even the series back at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night.
The Associated Press

Trades unlikely to save sub-.500 Rams after latest debacle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brightest side of the Los Angeles Rams’ latest blowout loss is they don’t have to play the San Francisco 49ers again this season. Almost everything else coming out of Los Angeles’ 31-14 home defeat Sunday was pretty dark, and it all cast serious doubt on the Rams’ talent, offensive game-planning and overall fitness to defend their Super Bowl title. The Rams were comprehensively outplayed on both sides of the ball by the 49ers, a .500 team that has recorded two of its four victories this season against Los Angeles. Christian McCaffrey embarrassed the team that failed to get him in the trade market, while the running backs in horned helmets were just as ineffective as nearly everybody else. Not much about these Rams (3-4) suggests they’re a team that should be going all-in at the trade deadline this week to make yet another splashy acquisition for another run at championship contention.
CBS Sports

World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates as Kyle Tucker homers twice to put Houston ahead

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. So far, Game 1 is the Kyle Tucker Game. The Astros' outfielder has homered twice in three innings against Phillies starter Aaron Nola, and Houston opened up an early 5-0 lead. Ace Justin Verlander is on the mound for the Astros, who are going for their eighth win in a row to open the postseason. Here's how to watch Game 1.
