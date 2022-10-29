Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Bay Area Moms Pitch Gun Safety To Clear Lake Fall Festival AttendeesMae A.Houston, TX
Related
Phillies World Series: MLB keeping close eye on forecast ahead of World Series Game 3
Major League Baseball says it is keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of Monday night's Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia.
2022 World Series: Astros sent off Sunday after winning Game 2 of World Series 5-2
Fans showed up to send 'Stros off to Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park's Diamond Lot South.
CBS News
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series schedule, game times, TV channel as Astros vs. Phillies continues Saturday
Major League Baseball has reached the World Series in the 2022 playoffs. MLB's postseason started with 12 teams three weeks ago, and now we're down to the final two: the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. The Fall Classic kicked off Friday night, with the Phillies overcoming a five-run deficit to win in extra innings. The Astros will try to even the series back at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night.
New Orleans Saints would reportedly trade Alvin Kamara to Philadelphia Eagles under one condition
We’re just days away from the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Teams are scrambling to add impact players to their
Simulated World Series: Phillies comeback falls just short as Astros win Game 2
Another close, tense game is in store, according to our annual simulation, as the Astros get big hits from Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez in a 6-5 win.
Pistons gain confidence boost in win over defending champs
The Detroit Pistons came into Sunday night’s game against defending champion Golden State as one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.
Trades unlikely to save sub-.500 Rams after latest debacle
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brightest side of the Los Angeles Rams’ latest blowout loss is they don’t have to play the San Francisco 49ers again this season. Almost everything else coming out of Los Angeles’ 31-14 home defeat Sunday was pretty dark, and it all cast serious doubt on the Rams’ talent, offensive game-planning and overall fitness to defend their Super Bowl title. The Rams were comprehensively outplayed on both sides of the ball by the 49ers, a .500 team that has recorded two of its four victories this season against Los Angeles. Christian McCaffrey embarrassed the team that failed to get him in the trade market, while the running backs in horned helmets were just as ineffective as nearly everybody else. Not much about these Rams (3-4) suggests they’re a team that should be going all-in at the trade deadline this week to make yet another splashy acquisition for another run at championship contention.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates as Kyle Tucker homers twice to put Houston ahead
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. So far, Game 1 is the Kyle Tucker Game. The Astros' outfielder has homered twice in three innings against Phillies starter Aaron Nola, and Houston opened up an early 5-0 lead. Ace Justin Verlander is on the mound for the Astros, who are going for their eighth win in a row to open the postseason. Here's how to watch Game 1.
Phillies rally past Astros in 10 innings to open World Series: "They just never quit"
A timely swing by J.T. Realmuto propelled the Philadelphia Phillies to an unlikely win in the World Series opener. A terrific stab by right fielder Nick Castellanos gave him that shot. Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th inning and the Phillies, saved by Castellanos' sliding catch, rallied...
WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals DB Pretends To Be a Mannequin, Scares the Lights Out of Joe Burrow
Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton scared plenty of his Cincinnati teammates on Friday, including quarterback Joe Burrow. In the Cincinnati locker room, the 28-year-old pulled a classic prank on his teammates, scaring plenty of them. In the video, Hilton dresses as a mannequin to then pop out and surprise members of the team.
Watch: Bregman Smokes Home Run to Center
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman crushed a fifth-inning home run to add to Houston's lead.
Comments / 0