Seedless muscadines can put the folksy southerner one step closer to the dinner table
Without big bitter seeds to expel, the flavorful muscadine could go from the front porch to the dinner table in America and beyond. Fruit breeders with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, are working on developing a seedless muscadine that can be grown in Arkansas as part of their mission to build up an Eastern table grape industry.
Players hope to scare up $1 billion jackpot on Halloween night
The Powerball jackpot continues to elude players and has grown to $1 billion for tonight's drawing. It is still the game's second largest prize ever behind the world-record $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016. In Saturday night's drawing there were 17,464 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arkansas totaling $155,705 with 9,038...
Artificial intelligence programmer in ag tech named ABI New Investigator of the Year
A major intersection of agriculture and technology today is in artificial intelligence and machine learning to process massive amounts of data from those quadcopters buzzing over crop fields. Operating multi-spectral and thermal cameras on drones is one thing, but programming computers to use that data to figure out complex agricultural...
