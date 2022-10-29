Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Snyder’s Late Touchdown Sends Fairfield Past North Mac
The North Mac Panthers hosted Fairfield in a 2A football round one game on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers led 19-14 in the fourth before the Mules’ Latrael Snyder scored a 1 yard touchdown with 18 seconds left for the 20-19 victory. Fairfield will host Pana in round two. Zane Hogan had two touchdowns for the Panthers.
channel1450.com
Maroa-Forsyth Makes Quick Work Of North Lawndale In Round One
Maroa-Forsyth beat North Lawndale 69-8 in round one of the IHSA 2A playoffs. We’ve got first half highlights from the Trojans, who will host Farmington next Saturday at 1 pm.
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: October 24-29
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Emma Dixon (Rochester Volleyball) The...
channel1450.com
Rochester Wins Round One Over Effingham In Tale of Two Halves
Rochester and Effingham were tied at 14 with ten seconds left in the first half. The Rockets responded in a big way with a 45-14 win over the Flaming Hearts. Parker Gillespie caught three touchdown passes from Keeton Reiss who threw four and rushed for two. Zoe Cormier kicked a 34 yard field goal. Rochester will host Breese Central in Round Two.
channel1450.com
Gerger’s Goal Sends Glenwood Into The Elite Eight
Maddox Gerger’s header goal with 8 minutes to go in the second overtime held up and Glenwood beat Rochester 2-1 to win the 2A Chatham sectional championship. Tucker Spraetz scored in the first half for the Rockets. Christian Ray tied it up with 37 minutes to play in regulation. Glenwood will play Triad on Tuesday in the 2A Rochester super sectional for a trip to state.
newschannel20.com
IHSA football playoffs first round highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The IHSA football first round match ups continued Saturday!. Maroa-Forsyth 69, Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) 8.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
wlds.com
Cougar Lingers on Springfield’s West End
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a cougar roaming West Central Illinois continues to roam near Springfield’s west end. IDNR detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield yesterday after monitoring the animal through telemetry from a GPS unit attached to it by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project studying mountain lions’ migration patterns. The animal was detected in a wooded area less than an eighth of a mile from Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield. IDNR had hoped the animal would move along overnight Wednesday, but it has not according to witnesses in the area and a report by the State Journal Register.
southernillinoisnow.com
Family floats take top honors in 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade
Two family floats won top honors in the 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade. The Harley Queen Trophy was presented to an elaborate float by the Cushman Family honoring the Wizard of Oz. Grand Marshal Patty Williams selected the Timmons Family Spooky Spectacular for the Grand Marshal’s award. Two other...
Mountain lion in Illinois: Springfield cougar sedated, taken to Indiana refuge, DNR says
A mountain lion that was spotted in Springfield has been sedated and taken to an Indiana sanctuary, DNR officials said.
wmay.com
Several Area Schools Get High Marks In State Report Card Data
Several Sangamon County public schools are ranked among the best in the state in the new Illinois school report card data released this week. Schools listed as “exemplary” have student performance in the top ten percent of all Illinois schools, with no student groups listed as underperforming. No...
Effingham Radio
Christian M. Scaggs, 15
Christian M. Scaggs, 15, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Lake Villa, IL. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
wlds.com
List of Trick or Treat Times For the Area
Here is a list of Trick or Treat Times for municipalities that we cover with our listening area. If your municipality is not listed, we could not find a public notice for set trick or treating hours. Contact your local authorities if you have any questions. Remember, if you don’t wish to participate in trick or treating, leave your porch light off the next two nights no matter where you live.
wmay.com
Springfield Moves To Stock Up On Rock Salt For Winter
It’s that time of year… the City of Springfield is getting ready to pony up big dollars to replenish its supply of rock salt for the coming winter months. An ordinance going before the City Council this week seeks approval for the purchase of six-thousand tons of salt. The price is just over $90 a ton… for a total cost of $543,000.
Herald & Review
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
WCIA
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
UPDATE: (7:30a) – Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55...
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
