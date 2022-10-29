ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 10

SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 10 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Odessa Permian defeated Central 43-31 Wall defeated Early 10-7 Brady defeated Grape Creek 22-19 TLCA defeated Ballinger 34-27 Sonora defeated Christoval 30-6 Forsan defeated Ozona 47-14 Mason defeated Stockdale […]
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 10: Preview & Predictions

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Tonight the Friday Night Blitz reaches week ten in Texas, and week nine in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Tonight we’ll see district title hopes come to an end, and the playoff picture become more clear. Re-Bath Game of the Week: North Caddo at Loyola.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLST/KSAN

12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges

Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
TULSA, OK
101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Kait 8

Arkansas gas prices continue to fall

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in the Natural State saw a drop in gas prices, averaging $3.21 per gallon. GasBuddy.com reports that prices fell 7 cents per gallon in the last week. However, prices are still 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nearly 15 cents...
ARKANSAS STATE
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
THV11

Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
ARKANSAS STATE

