KTLO
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 10
SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 10 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Odessa Permian defeated Central 43-31 Wall defeated Early 10-7 Brady defeated Grape Creek 22-19 TLCA defeated Ballinger 34-27 Sonora defeated Christoval 30-6 Forsan defeated Ozona 47-14 Mason defeated Stockdale […]
ktalnews.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 10: Preview & Predictions
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Tonight the Friday Night Blitz reaches week ten in Texas, and week nine in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Tonight we’ll see district title hopes come to an end, and the playoff picture become more clear. Re-Bath Game of the Week: North Caddo at Loyola.
12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
How the SBLive Arkansas high school football Power 25 fared in Week 9
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Tommy Land Here’s how the Top 25 Arkansas high school football teams fared in Week 9: 1. Bryant (8-0) beat North Little Rock 45-14After being down 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, the Hornets turned it on and scored fourteen points in each of ...
Kansas high school football game scores: Find out which teams advanced in state playoffs
Varsity Kansas has you covered with winners from the Wichita area in Friday’s first round of postseason play.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges
Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
Authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!
Hundreds flock to East Texas gas station ahead of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history
UPDATE — Time to check your tickets! The winning Powerball jackpot numbers are 19 36 37 46 56 24. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to be the fifth largest in history! $700 million are up for grabs tonight. Angel Perry, the manager of a Valero gas station in Tyler, said they […]
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
Kait 8
Arkansas gas prices continue to fall
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in the Natural State saw a drop in gas prices, averaging $3.21 per gallon. GasBuddy.com reports that prices fell 7 cents per gallon in the last week. However, prices are still 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nearly 15 cents...
KLTV
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler cab crashed into a Gregg County restaurant Friday afternoon. It happened at Crawfish Cove at the intersection of Highways 149 and 322. The restaurant was closed at the time. According to DPS, the truck was northbound on Highway 149. The truck hydroplaned and went...
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
