Read full article on original website
Related
New RSV vaccine for pregnant people promising, Cincinnati Children's doctor says
A new vaccine given to pregnant people to protect their newborns from respiratory syncytial virus appears to be on the horizon, and a Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center investigator for the clinical trials on the immunization says the results are positive. Pfizer announced Tuesday that it plans to apply for Food and Drug...
Get a Free Memory Screening From the Alzheimer's Foundation This November
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Early detection of memory issues is important. It can help rule in or out a variety of health issues, including vitamin deficiency, thyroid condition, sleep apnea, urinary tract infection and, of course, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America suggests getting screened through its free service during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. The test is offered weekdays in a secure...
docwirenews.com
Janus Kinase Inhibitors Associated With Thromboembolic Events
In a study, published in the European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, researchers investigated whether Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors were associated with increased risk of venous thromboembolic (VTE) and arterial thromboembolic (ATE) events. According to the study’s lead author, Amandine Gouverneur, the researchers’ findings suggested that baricitinib and tofacitinib were associated with an increased risk of VTE and ATE.
docwirenews.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Associated With Thyroid Dysfunction
In a recent meta-analysis, researchers found that patients with rheumatoid arthritis have an increased risk of developing thyroid dysfunction, particularly hypothyroidism. The data were presented in Frontiers in Endocrinology. The study’s authors, led by Yi-Jing Liu, reviewed the PubMed, Scopus, Embase, and Cochrane Library databases up to March 2022. A...
Comments / 0