FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Hoosick Falls wins Section title over Johnstown, 3-2
No. 1 Hoosick Fall and second-seeded Johnstown squared off in a game that was back-and-forth.
South Glens Falls upsets field hockey powerhouse Burnt Hills in OT for Class B title
Burnt Hills has won the last ten Class B Section two Field Hockey championships, until Sunday afternoon when South Glens Falls knocked them off 2-1 in overtime.
Meet and greet Monday for Glens Falls muralist
Have you noticed something new going in at the alleyway between Charles R. Wood Theater and Spot Coffee? Two Chicago-based artists have been hard at work, painting the history of Glens Falls one square at a time.
Siena cross-country runner wins MAAC championship
Siena women's cross country runner, Olivia Lomascolo, won the 2022 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Women's Cross Country Championship on Saturday.
Schuylerville rolls to Class C semis
Section 2 Class C playoff football action got underway on Friday night. The defending Class C champions, Schuylerville, hosted Ichabod Crane.
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
The Grove Bistro opens in Delmar
The Grove Bistro, located in the former Four Corners Pharmacy building at 360 Delaware Avenue, had its soft opening this past weekend. Owner Corinne Masino said that business has been good so far.
PHOTOS: Lake George on Halloween
Halloween comes to the village of Lake George! On Monday, a chill wind blew straggling leaves from trees around the village, as the mountains around the lake showed an increasing amount of grey, along with some enduring reds and oranges. Jack-o-lanterns smiled from the village Visitor Center.
Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer claims first-ever section title behind four-goal effort from seventh grader Payton Galuski
The name "Galuski" has haunted teams in the Section II, Class C girls soccer ranks this year. Addyson and Payton Galuski have paced the No. 1 team in the state, Waterford-Halfmoon, all season. It was Payton, a seventh-grade midfielder, delivering Saturday afternoon to help the top-seeded Fordians win their first-ever section title, blanking the six seed, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 9-0.
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac
Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
Schenectady man charged after crash in Albany
A Schenectady man is facing multiple charges after a crash on Ten Broeck Street late Sunday night, according to a release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Coxsackie teen facing DWAI charge for August crash
A Greene County teenager faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a two-car crash that took place on state Route 32 and Malden Turnpike in Saugerties last August.
The Adirondack Ghost: Haunting and hiking high peaks
A Clifton Park accountant has created a ghoulish persona called the "Adirondack Ghost" to scare hikers into safe and eco-friendly practices.
Police investigate fatal crash in South Glens Falls
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car accident with the New York State Attorney General's office that occurred in Glens Falls on Saturday night.
Troy Waterfront Chili Festival to benefit the Regional Food Bank
The Troy Waterfront Chili Festival is set for Saturday, November 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Street Soldiers November donation schedule
Street Soldiers of Schenectady will be hosting multiple collection drives with the winter season approaching.
NYT bestselling author coming to SUNY Adirondack
SUNY Adirondack's Writers Project series is underway, welcoming a series of authors to come to the college and talk about their craft this year. The next visitor in question is a New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award nominee with a career centered in writing about chronic illness, and how it is understood - and misunderstood.
Lanes reopened after crash on I-87 Northway southbound
Traffic slowed to a crawl Monday morning after a crash on the I-87 Northway.
Cohoes cafe closes its doors after 3 years
Cafe Monocle, located at 95 Remsen Street in Cohoes, has closed its doors after three years. The cafe's last day of service was Sunday, October 30.
