Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

The Grove Bistro opens in Delmar

The Grove Bistro, located in the former Four Corners Pharmacy building at 360 Delaware Avenue, had its soft opening this past weekend. Owner Corinne Masino said that business has been good so far.
DELMAR, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Lake George on Halloween

Halloween comes to the village of Lake George! On Monday, a chill wind blew straggling leaves from trees around the village, as the mountains around the lake showed an increasing amount of grey, along with some enduring reds and oranges. Jack-o-lanterns smiled from the village Visitor Center.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer claims first-ever section title behind four-goal effort from seventh grader Payton Galuski

The name "Galuski" has haunted teams in the Section II, Class C girls soccer ranks this year. Addyson and Payton Galuski have paced the No. 1 team in the state, Waterford-Halfmoon, all season. It was Payton, a seventh-grade midfielder, delivering Saturday afternoon to help the top-seeded Fordians win their first-ever section title, blanking the six seed, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 9-0.
WATERFORD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac

Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYT bestselling author coming to SUNY Adirondack

SUNY Adirondack's Writers Project series is underway, welcoming a series of authors to come to the college and talk about their craft this year. The next visitor in question is a New York Times bestselling author and National Book Award nominee with a career centered in writing about chronic illness, and how it is understood - and misunderstood.
QUEENSBURY, NY

