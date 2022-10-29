Read full article on original website
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hoosick Falls wins Section title over Johnstown, 3-2
No. 1 Hoosick Fall and second-seeded Johnstown squared off in a game that was back-and-forth.
South Glens Falls upsets field hockey powerhouse Burnt Hills in OT for Class B title
Burnt Hills has won the last ten Class B Section two Field Hockey championships, until Sunday afternoon when South Glens Falls knocked them off 2-1 in overtime.
Shaker girls soccer crowned champion of Class AA
You couldn't have asked for a better matchup to decide the champion of the Section II, Class AA playoff tournament. Shaker and Shenendehowa, perhaps the most intense rivals in the Capital Region, rolled into Saturday's title clash as the one and two seeds, respectively, in the class, and the first and ninth-ranked teams in New York State, respectively.
Mechanicville beats Catskill 1-0 for Class B title
Mechanicville found themselves back in the Section two title game for the second consecutive season.
One-seed Fonda-Fultonville forges ahead to Class C semi-finals, trouncing Hoosick Falls/Tamarac
Fonda-Fultonville entered the Section II, Class C playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the south division after a perfect, 8-0 regular season that landed the Braves the three-spot in the state rankings. But Mike Mancini's squad faced a difficult opening round test Friday night, welcoming in the four-seed out of the north, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac - a team ranked 16th in the state for Class C.
Siena cross-country runner wins MAAC championship
Siena women's cross country runner, Olivia Lomascolo, won the 2022 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Women's Cross Country Championship on Saturday.
Schuylerville rolls to Class C semis
Section 2 Class C playoff football action got underway on Friday night. The defending Class C champions, Schuylerville, hosted Ichabod Crane.
Waterford-Halfmoon girls soccer claims first-ever section title behind four-goal effort from seventh grader Payton Galuski
The name "Galuski" has haunted teams in the Section II, Class C girls soccer ranks this year. Addyson and Payton Galuski have paced the No. 1 team in the state, Waterford-Halfmoon, all season. It was Payton, a seventh-grade midfielder, delivering Saturday afternoon to help the top-seeded Fordians win their first-ever section title, blanking the six seed, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 9-0.
Quarter points once again wreak havoc in Class A
Just like last season, quarter points have once again wreaked havoc on the Class A Capital Division in the final week of the season.
The Grove Bistro opens in Delmar
The Grove Bistro, located in the former Four Corners Pharmacy building at 360 Delaware Avenue, had its soft opening this past weekend. Owner Corinne Masino said that business has been good so far.
Meet and greet Monday for Glens Falls muralist
Have you noticed something new going in at the alleyway between Charles R. Wood Theater and Spot Coffee? Two Chicago-based artists have been hard at work, painting the history of Glens Falls one square at a time.
Lansingburgh awards retention bonuses to faculty and staff
On October 27, the Lansingburgh Central School District awarded staff retention bonuses to all currently employed full-time staff and faculty who worked in the district during the 2020-2021 school year and/or the 2021-2022 school year.
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
Schenectady man charged after crash in Albany
A Schenectady man is facing multiple charges after a crash on Ten Broeck Street late Sunday night, according to a release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Rev. Ken Doyle, longtime Albany pastor, passes away
Rev. Ken Doyle, a longtime pastor at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany, has passed away. The Parish made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning.
Italian restaurant moving from Albany to Delmar
Italian restaurant Pastina is making the move from Albany to Delmar. Owner and chef Mike Pietrocola said they are currently moving into the former Twisted Vine Wine & Tap space at 384 Kenwood Avenue in Delmar.
New Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza in 2023
The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL's holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
Granville shelter-in-place ends
Residents in the area of East Main Street in the village of Granville no longer need to remain indoors, police said.
Coxsackie teen facing DWAI charge for August crash
A Greene County teenager faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a two-car crash that took place on state Route 32 and Malden Turnpike in Saugerties last August.
