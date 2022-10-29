ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bay News 9

Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez swapped his glove and his spikes midgame. He repeatedly rubbed his hands. By the time he strode off the mound to a standing ovation and handed the Houston Astros' bullpen a seventh-inning lead, it was clear he had thrown a curve at the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay News 9

Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander was dejected. Even with a five-run lead, he couldn't get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander's downfall with an RBI single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Friday night's opener.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates as Kyle Tucker homers twice to put Houston ahead

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. So far, Game 1 is the Kyle Tucker Game. The Astros' outfielder has homered twice in three innings against Phillies starter Aaron Nola, and Houston opened up an early 5-0 lead. Ace Justin Verlander is on the mound for the Astros, who are going for their eighth win in a row to open the postseason. Here's how to watch Game 1.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay News 9

Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami Dolphins' comeback victory over Detroit Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa dropped back, set his feet and went through three options before finding a wide-open teammate. Tagovailoa's cool and calm progression led to his third touchdown pass — a go-ahead, 11-yarder to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter that capped the Miami Dolphins’ rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit for a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI

