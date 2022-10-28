ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 4 Poway dominates rival Rancho Bernardo

By Terry Monahan
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Don’t think anyone on the Poway High football team — or in the community — had forgotten the last football game against rival Rancho Bernardo.

The Titans hadn’t.

While Poway downed Rancho Bernardo to share the Palomar League championship in the regular season in 2021, the Broncos stole the Titans’ thunder with a win in the San Diego Section Division II quarterfinals, eliminating the Titans from the postseason.

It has been 10 games since that grim moment for Poway.

And Poway set out to make sure Rancho Bernardo never forgets the latest meeting with the Titans.

In front of a near-capacity crowd for Senior Night at Rancho Bernardo, the Titans (10-0, 5-0) stunned the Broncos on offense and defense for a 34-7 victory Friday night to claim at least a share of a third consecutive league title

“This was the game I looked forward to all season,’’ said Poway running back Conner Rath, who finished with 19 carries for 236 yards and four touchdowns. “It’s a very exciting way to end the regular season.

“Now we have to get ready for the next game, whenever that is.’’

The title was Poway’s 13th Palomar League crown since 1979.

“We had a chance to go 10-0 against our rival to end the season,’’ Poway coach Kyle Williams said. “We played lights out defense for 2½ quarters, about as well as we can play defense.

“We couldn’t let the kids look past RB again to the playoffs.’’

Rancho Bernardo’s playoff upset last season was a 17-14 decision.

Defensively this time, the Titans set the tone in the first half, holding the Broncos to no points, no first downs and minus-21 total yards.

That set up the offense to pile up 223 total yards, including 15 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns on runs of 34, 33 and 31 yards by Rath.

Poway receiver Makai Herrero scored the other first-half TD on a 23-yard toss from quarterback Dylan Curry for a 27-0 lead.

“We’ve done it offensively a few different ways,’’ Williams said. “We’ve had long drives and quick drives or Conner would break a long run and get in there.’’

For the game, the Broncos (5-5, 4-1) had just 65 total yards against a stellar Titans’ defensive effort.

The Broncos avoided the shutout late in the third quarter.

An 11-play drive covered 90 yards with quarterback Josh Thompson scrambling out of the pocket for a nine-yard TD with 1:15 left in the quarter.

Rancho Bernardo also lost its leading rusher, Eli Edwards, to a serious leg injury late in the third quarter and left the field in an ambulance.

Poway has outscored its 10 opponents 340-104 with a relentless running attack and the best defense in the Palomar League.

Rancho Bernardo, which opened the season 0-3 but went 5-1 to set up the title showdown, still leads the series against Poway by a 21-13 margin since beginning in 1992.

Rancho Bernardo has six Palomar League titles and has been second 10 times since 1992.

Poway 34, Rancho Bernardo 7

Poway 13 14 7 0 — 34

Rancho Bernardo 0 0 7 0 — 7

P Rath 34 run (McBride kick)

P Herrero 23 pass from Curry (kick failed)

P — Rath 33 run (McBride kick)

P — Rath 31 run (McBride kick)

RB — Thompson 9 run (Frozano kick)

P — Rath 17 run (McBride kick)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

