Missouri State

FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: High school football highlights, scores from Oct. 28

By Sean McDowell, Harold Kuntz, PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2LH8_0ir19Ifg00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Playoffs open Friday night for high schools in Kansas and Missouri and to win one you have to believe.

Get an inside look at our Game of the Week— Park Hill South vs Staley — plus action from Shawnee Mission Northwest vs Blue Valley West, Park Hill vs Rockhurst, Liberty at Blue Springs South and much more.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz, Sean McDowell and PJ Green break down this week’s highlights and scores in the video player above.

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

