Late score gives Montgomery Metro South Bay crown over Hilltop

Frustrated all night long and time running out in regulation, Montgomery High senior Isaac Cervantes hit the hole faster and harder than he did all night.

His 10-yard blast up the middle with 35 seconds left to play gave the Aztecs a 13-7 victory over Hilltop and grab the Metro South Bay championship Friday night at Hilltop.

“I knew we had less than a minute and I had to punch it in,” said the 5-foot-9, 185 pound running back. “I had to break a couple tackles but I wasn’t going to be denied.”

Cervantes, who came into the game with 1,033 yards on 163 carries, was held to a minus-3 yards rushing in the first half.

But that blast capped the best drive of the night for the Aztecs (8-2 overall, 3-0 Metro-South Bay).

After seeing a Hilltop drive sputter and end in a missed field goal with 7:29 left and the game knotted at 7-7, Montgomery marched down field, behind quarterback Ignacio Mondragon, 80 yards in 12 plays to score the winner.

On the drive, Mondragon, who transferred from Hilltop in the spring, rushed five times for 39 yards and completed three of four passes to account for another 23 yards as he milked the clock.

On the night Mondragon was his team’s leading rusher, carrying 12 times for 50 yards, while completing 10 of 14 passes for another 78 yards.

“This game meant a lot to me,” said the senior transfer. “There was a little talking going on out there, but we had to have that last drive — everything was on the line.”

Hilltop (5-5, 2-1) took the lead on the game’s opening possession. They used up almost all of the first quarter driving 80 yards in 14 plays behind the tough running of senior Tyeron Washington (14 carries, 76 yards).

Angelo Zapata capped the drive grabbing a six-yard swing pass from Jorge Garcia.

The stingy Lancer defense held Montgomery to a minus-6 yards rushing in the first half.

But the Aztecs struck back suddenly in the second quarter.

A fumbled Hilltop snap on a fourth down turned the ball over to Montgomery at its own 46. A 52-yard Mondragon to Aerek Brown pass set up Mondragon’s 5-yard run for the tying score with 7:16 left in the first half three plays later.

The fourth quarter opened looking like the Lancers were going to pull off a repeat of their opening drive of the game. Washington powered them all the way down to scoring territory, but an ill-timed holding call stopped the drive and a 47-yard field goal attempt went wide left.

“We shot ourselves in the foot one too many times,” said Hilltop coach Bryan Wagner. “We had them on their heels; our power was really moving the ball. That hold killed us.”

Farmer is a freelance writer.

Montgomery 13, Hilltop 7

Montgomery 0 7 0 6 — 13

Hilltop 7 0 0 0 — 7

H — Zapata 6 pass from Garcia (Vidrios kick)

M — Mondragon 5 run (Rosales kick)

M — Cervantes 10 run (kick failed)





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .