ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Granite Hills outlasts Helix in four overtimes to win Grossmont Hills League title

By John Maffei
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

,Like a pair of heavyweight boxers in a title bout, No. 5-ranked Helix and No. 7 Granite Hills traded blows for four quarters and then four overtimes.

Then, in one of the most-trilling games of the season Granite Hills hung on for a 46-44 win to claim the Grossmont Hills League championship.

Tied at 24 at the end of regulation, the teams traded field goals in the first two overtimes.

Finally, in the third overtime, host Helix broke through with Ryland Jessee hitting Quincey Herron with a 12-yard scoring pass.

Forced by rule to go for a 2-point PAT, Jessee and Herron hooked up again.

Granite Hills found the end zone on its first play with Nico Tomosello hitting Josh Zander with a 25-yarder.

The Eagles (8-2, 3-0) reached deep into the playbook with Colin Riley finding Tomosello for the 2-point PAT on an end around pass.

Granite Hills had first crack in the fourth OT with Isaiah Jackson going in from a yard out. The TD was set up by a 23-yard pass from Tomosello to Zander.

Tomosello and Zander hooked up again on the 2-point PAT.

That put the pressure back on Helix.

The Highlanders (7-3, 2-1) answered with Jessee finding a wide-open Brandon Arrington for a 25-yard score.

However, the 2-point PAT pass was incomplete, setting off a wild Granite Hills celebration.

“I caught two touchdown passes freshman year,” Zander said. “That’s the only thing that comes close to this.

“All the credit goes to the coaches and players.

“Helix is a great team. This is what a first-place game is all about.”

Zander caught six passes for 170 yards.

“Oh, my gosh, big play after big play on both sides,” said Granite Hills coach Kellan Cobbs. “Nico and Zander were outstanding.

“Helix has been the gold standard in the East County for a long time. We’ve battled them before. They have a great program.”

Helix struck first, taking the opening kickoff and going 83 yards on 16 plays with Jessee hitting Herron with a 9-yard TD pass.

Granite Hills countered with a 20-yard drive after Davion Green’s 55-yard kickoff return. Maxwell Turner went the final 2 yards for the score.

Helix came right back with an 11-play, 80-yard drive with Kevin Allen going the final 2 yards.

After holding Granite Hills on downs, Helix was on the move again when No'Koi Maddox intercepted a Jessee pass.

Helix turned the ball over later in the second quarter when Felix Trevino recovered a muffed punt at the Highlanders 9.

Three plays later, Isaiah Jackson scooted in from 5 yards out with 18 seconds to play.

Helix, however, wasn’t done as Amarion Wiley returned the ensuing kickoff 62 yards to the Granite Hills 25 and Joshua Hossmann-Lee booted a 42-yard field as time ran out in the half.

Granite Hills 46, Helix 44

Granite Hills 7 7 10 0 3 3 8 8 — 46

Helix 7 10 0 7 3 3 8 6 — 44

H — Herman 9 pass from Jessee (Carlson kick)

GH — Turner 2 run (Petrich kick)

H — Allen 2 run (Hossman-Lee kick)

GH — Jackson 5 run (Petrich kick)

H — FG Hossman-Lee 42

GH — Zander 72 pass from Tomasello (Petrich kick)

GH — FG Petrich 26

H — Sisneros 1 run (Hossman-Lee kick)

H — FG Hossman-Lee 22

GH — FG Petich 40

GH — FG Petich 20

H — FG Hossman-Lee 43

H — Herman 12 pass from Jessee (Hermann pass from Jessee)

GH — Zander 25 pass from Tomosello (Tomosello pass from Riley)

GH — Jackson 2 run (Zander pass from Tomosello)

H — Arrington 25 pass from Jessee (pass failed)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs complete epic comeback against SDSU

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State completed the epic fourth quarter comeback against San Diego State, scoring 15 points in the final quarter with two touchdowns in a 13 second span within the final 70 seconds. Fresno State keeps possession of the Old Oil Can with a 32-28 win over the Aztecs on Saturday night at Valley Children's Stadium.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

FFX: Week 11 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano is hosting a football showdown Friday between two schools competing for a league title. Chavez and Kennedy headline a great slate of rivalry games as the high school football regular season comes to a close Friday night. Separated by just 3 miles, neither Kennedy or Chavez has ever held sole […]
DELANO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego

I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway

The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
POWAY, CA
escondidograpevine.com

The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916

Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City

A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
socialhiker.net

Can’t we take a dip in the Hot Springs?

Where are the Hot Springs anyway? This is hike #5 of the Six Pack o Peaks. They say this is the highest Point in San Diego County. I Paid the Los coyotes reservation fee via the website ahead of time. I headed out just after 8 am with my canine pal Mr Riggs. It was in the low 40s when we started. I would consider this a dog friendly hike.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Courthouse News Service

The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS 8

Top stolen vehicles in the City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
66K+
Followers
103K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy