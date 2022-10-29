Home Team Friday: Full Show (10/28/22)
Reitz 27, Boonville 28
Jasper 18, Memorial 21
Corydon 21, Southridge 49
Gibson Southern 21, Owen Valley 28
Heritage Hills 35, Charlestown 25
Mater Dei 49, Tell City 21
Owensboro 14, Henderson County 8
Union County 45, Calloway County 15
North Daviess 20, Tecumseh 49
Floyd Central 7, North 24
Castle 42, New Albany 14
Elizabethtown 9, Owensboro Catholic 43
Helmet Stickers: Boonville, North Posey, Southridge
