Home Team Friday: Full Show (10/28/22)

By Bailey Smith
 2 days ago

Reitz 27, Boonville 28

Jasper 18, Memorial 21

Corydon 21, Southridge 49

Gibson Southern 21, Owen Valley 28

Heritage Hills 35, Charlestown 25

Mater Dei 49, Tell City 21

Owensboro 14, Henderson County 8

Union County 45, Calloway County 15

North Daviess 20, Tecumseh 49

Floyd Central 7, North 24

Castle 42, New Albany 14

Elizabethtown 9, Owensboro Catholic 43

Helmet Stickers: Boonville, North Posey, Southridge

Home Team Friday Week 11 Games & Scores

Week 11 for Home Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter tonight for all the latest scores! Games Floyd Central vs. Evansville North @ 7:00 p.m. Castle vs. New Albany @ 6:30 p.m. Jasper vs. Memorial @ 7:30 p.m. Reitz vs. Boonville @ 7:00 p.m. Gibson Southern vs. Owen Valley @ 7:00 p.m. West […]
Football Friday Night, 10-28-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Week 11 of high school football has officially concluded as there were huge overtime victories and winning streaks broken all in one night. We wrap up regular season play as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day are joined by Isaac Calvert making his debut on Football Friday Night to break down all of the matchups.
Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
