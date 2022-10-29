ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teen Girl Attacked by Family Dogs in Thousand Oaks

A 16-year-old girl is hospitalized after allegedly being attacked by her family’s dogs in her home in Thousand Oaks Sunday evening, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said. Authorities responded to the call of a dog bite at a home on the 100 block Manzanita Lane at around 3:30...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
KTLA

L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank

A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot at bus stop in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAPD officer stabbed while responding to barricaded suspect

A Los Angeles police officer was stabbed Sunday morning while responding for a report of a barricaded suspect in South Central. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of East 52nd Street in South Park around 6:20 a.m. where a suspect was experiencing what police described as a narcotic-induced delirium. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis

10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Convicted felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with shooting of roommate

Authorities say a convicted felon has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in San Bernardino. Ross Baker, 62, of unincorporated Rialto was arrested Sunday after authorities say he was accused of shooting his roommate, whose name was not released. Deputies responded to the home Baker and the victim shared in the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue just after 2 a.m. following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a 29-year-old man in a neighbor's driveway who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released. Through the course...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

