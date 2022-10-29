Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Covina house party
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to a hospital, where one of them died.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
californiapublic.com
Teen Girl Attacked by Family Dogs in Thousand Oaks
A 16-year-old girl is hospitalized after allegedly being attacked by her family’s dogs in her home in Thousand Oaks Sunday evening, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said. Authorities responded to the call of a dog bite at a home on the 100 block Manzanita Lane at around 3:30...
Homeless man shoots out windows of convenience store after getting busted for stealing beer, Santa Monica police say
Two people were arrested in Santa Monica after one of them allegedly shot out the glass door and windows of a convenience store after they were busted by store employees for trying to steal a case of beer. It happened Saturday night around 9:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard. […]
Officers searching for witnesses in L.A. hit-and-run
Officers are searching for witnesses in a Chinatown hit-and-run that left one person injured on Friday. LAPD Central Traffic Division shared footage on Twitter of a red car that backed into the Yale Street sign.
L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank
A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso on campaign spending, crime and homelessness
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his campaign. A Democrat, Caruso discusses his plans for public safety and homelessness. He also discusses the L.A. city council scandal, Kevin de Leon and his spending in this race.
foxla.com
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
Shooting at Covina Halloween Party Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized and two fatally wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in the city of Covina early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, just before 12:30 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department...
californiapublic.com
Man wrongly convicted of Inglewood murder freed after 38 years by DNA evidence
Maurice Hastings was convicted in the murder of an Inglewood woman in 1988. New evidence set him free.
30-Year-Old Ruben Gonzalez Died In Motor Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot at bus stop in Los Angeles area
LOS ANGELES – A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Highway overpass in Rancho Cucamonga named after SoCal Marine killed in 2021 Kabul attack
The Haven Avenue overpass over the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga will be renamed to remember the life of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, who was killed during an August 2021 suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
LAPD officer stabbed while responding to barricaded suspect
A Los Angeles police officer was stabbed Sunday morning while responding for a report of a barricaded suspect in South Central. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of East 52nd Street in South Park around 6:20 a.m. where a suspect was experiencing what police described as a narcotic-induced delirium. […]
Brother, Estate Sue LACo Over Female Inmate's Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women's jail in Lynwood in late 2021 are suing the county for wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
onscene.tv
Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis
10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
Convicted felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with shooting of roommate
Authorities say a convicted felon has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in San Bernardino. Ross Baker, 62, of unincorporated Rialto was arrested Sunday after authorities say he was accused of shooting his roommate, whose name was not released. Deputies responded to the home Baker and the victim shared in the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue just after 2 a.m. following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a 29-year-old man in a neighbor's driveway who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and later released. Through the course...
Comments / 2