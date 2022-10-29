Read full article on original website
2 killed, 2 wounded when shooter opens fire at Halloween party in Covina; suspect at large
A shooter opened fire at a house party in Covina, leaving two men dead and two others hospitalized, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
Covina Halloween Party Turns Deadly, With Two Killed and Two Hospitalized
Two people were killed and two others injured in a Halloween party in Covina early Sunday morning. The two who were killed were related, an uncle and his nephew. The nephew was identified as 20-year-old Ronnie Benetiz, and detectives say he lived at the home where the shooting occurred. Friends...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana deputies arrest 62-year-old man on attempted murder charge after shooting incident
Fontana Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 62-year-old man on an attempted murder charge after an incident in the unincorporated area of Rialto on Oct. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:06 a.m., the deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of...
KTLA.com
5 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after head-on collision in Pico Rivera
A devastating head-on-collision in Pico Rivera sent five people, including two children, to the hospital Sunday morning. The crash occurred near the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Glendora Drive just before 10:40 a.m. Both the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire departments responded to the scene where a four-door sedan...
A 51-year-old man dies after a single-car crash in DHS
A motorist is dead after a fatal crash in Desert Hot Springs. The Riverside County Coroner has identified the man as 51-year-old Roberto Moscato of Desert Hot Springs. The accident happened Saturday night at approximately 10:22 p.m. According to California Highway Patrol, Moscato was driving a Honda CRV southbound on Long Canyon Road approaching the The post A 51-year-old man dies after a single-car crash in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
californiapublic.com
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Covina house party
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to a hospital, where one of them died.
Colton Police Department mourns officer who accidentally shot himself and died
The Colton Police Department is mourning an officer who accidentally shot himself and died. The department held a procession for officer Lorenzo Morgan on Monday to transport his body from Victor Valley Global Medical Hospital.Morgan started his career in law enforcement in 2019 and joined Colton Police earlier this year in May. The accidental shooting happened on Friday.He is survived by his parents, his pregnant fiancé and a son.
foxla.com
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation
UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA
Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.
2 Fatally Stabbed in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Suspect in Custody
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims were found fatally stabbed in a Kohl’s parking lot in the city of Palmdale just before noon on Thursday, Oct.… Read more "2 Fatally Stabbed in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Suspect in Custody"
vvng.com
Apple Valley couple arrested for the death of a 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A couple from Apple Valley was arrested for causing great bodily injury to a 4-year-old girl that resulted in her death. It happened on October 25, 2022, at about 9:35 pm, at the Apple Valley Mobile Home Lodge in the 22300 block of Highway 18.
KTLA.com
Stabbing victim’s mother alleges son’s employer, apartment complex were negligent
The mother of the victim in a fatal stabbing has filed a lawsuit against the owners of her son’s Anaheim apartment complex and his employer, as his suspected killer was a coworker who was allowed to remain inside the apartment complex for hours before the slaying, her attorney says.
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
Man Convicted of Murdering Mother of His Four Children
A man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for dousing the mother of his four children with gasoline and setting her on fire during a domestic dispute in Pomona on Christmas Day in 2015.
Fontana Herald News
Two Fontana men are arrested on drug and weapons charges during traffic stop
Two Fontana men were arrested on drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 27, Deputy Angelini was assigned to proactive patrol in Grand Terrace, and at about 11 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired registration.
KTLA.com
Sheriff’s Department asks public for information to help determine if Moreno Valley death was homicide or traffic accident
A 28-year-old man was found dead in a Moreno Valley roadway on Sunday morning, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators determine if the death was accidental or intentional. Juan Franco, a Moreno Valley resident, was...
CBS News
Orange County substitute teacher arrested for making threats faces additional charges
Responding authorities also found that the suspect, James Setterholm, also brought a weapon onto campus in the form of a pocket knife in his bag. He is not believed to have used the weapon during the threat.
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
