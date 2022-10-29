ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Covina Halloween Party Turns Deadly, With Two Killed and Two Hospitalized

Two people were killed and two others injured in a Halloween party in Covina early Sunday morning. The two who were killed were related, an uncle and his nephew. The nephew was identified as 20-year-old Ronnie Benetiz, and detectives say he lived at the home where the shooting occurred. Friends...
COVINA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A 51-year-old man dies after a single-car crash in DHS

A motorist is dead after a fatal crash in Desert Hot Springs. The Riverside County Coroner has identified the man as 51-year-old Roberto Moscato of Desert Hot Springs. The accident happened Saturday night at approximately 10:22 p.m. According to California Highway Patrol, Moscato was driving a Honda CRV southbound on Long Canyon Road approaching the The post A 51-year-old man dies after a single-car crash in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Colton Police Department mourns officer who accidentally shot himself and died

The Colton Police Department is mourning an officer who accidentally shot himself and died. The department held a procession for officer Lorenzo Morgan on Monday to transport his body from Victor Valley Global Medical Hospital.Morgan started his career in law enforcement in 2019 and joined Colton Police earlier this year in May. The accidental shooting happened on Friday.He is survived by his parents, his pregnant fiancé and a son.
foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation

UPDATE: Monday, October 31 Authorities tell News Channel 3 that after an investigation, "it was determined a kidnapping did not occur" and the two suspects who had been detained were released. An adult male subject was reported to have been arrested for child endangerment and resisting an executive officer "due to his failure to cooperate The post Man arrested for child endangerment during police investigation appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
IRVINE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two Fontana men are arrested on drug and weapons charges during traffic stop

Two Fontana men were arrested on drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 27, Deputy Angelini was assigned to proactive patrol in Grand Terrace, and at about 11 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired registration.
FONTANA, CA

