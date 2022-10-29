ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

WVU bests Bowling Green in preseason finale, 73-57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins mentioned earlier this week that Bowling Green liked to get out fast and score in transition. The Mountaineers did all they could by limiting the Falcons to 31 percent shooting from the field and 16 fast break points. West Virginia defeated Bowling Green, 73-57 in a charity exhibition game to benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment Fund.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

West Virginia adds Manhattan transfer Jose Perez

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eight days out from the season opener, West Virginia’s men’s basketball team has an addition on the way. Whether or not he will be eligible to play this season remains to be seen, but Jose Perez, last season’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year, is bound for Morgantown, according to multiple reports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Roundup: Price sets new state scoring record; PSHS outlasts Wheeling Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out a recap of significant results from around West Virginia in the tenth week of the high school football season. Parkersburg South 32, Wheeling Park 27 — Robert Shockey scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the “Battle of the Patriots” was won by Parkersburg South. Gage Wright rushed for 132 yards, including the go-ahead score for South (8-1). PSHS forced four turnovers and rallied back from a 21-10 deficit. South rushed for 204 yards in the second half. Cyrus Traugh returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown.
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers looking to bounce back as they welcome No. 7 TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fresh off of its worst performance this season, West Virginia tries to respond at noon Saturday against an unbeaten TCU team that’s within one victory of entering November squarely in the discussion for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The unbeaten and seventh-ranked Horned...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

West Virginia squanders late opportunities in 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another winnable game went to waste for West Virginia, which hung tough with seventh-ranked TCU, but couldn’t deliver down the stretch in a 41-31 loss Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. “We’re based on outcomes and I get that,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “The...
FORT WORTH, TX
Metro News

Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Marion County Schools seeks excess levy renewal on Nov.8

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Several counties in West Virginia will be floating excess levy elections during the Nov. 8 General Election. Voters are being asked to approve a renewal of the excess levy for the Marion County school system. Treasurer Scott Rider said the excess levy has been in place for 75 years and a “yes” vote will not increase cost any resident.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Police investigate downtown Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Morgantown. According to Morgantown police, a fight broke out at the entrance of The Bank located on High Street at shortly before 4 a.m.. During the altercation, reports indicated several shots were fired and a man was shot in the abdomen. The wounded man ran to a nearby Mon EMS crew for treatment. The victim was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Morgantown, WV

