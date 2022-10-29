Read full article on original website
Riggs leads Morgantown girls to 4th consecutive Class AAA championship
ONA, W.Va. — A course-record shattering run to start the morning was followed by a school getting its first individual state champion. When it was over, a four-peat was claimed by both overall team champions in Class AAA. Morgantown’s Irene Riggs began the cool, sunny Saturday morning with an...
WVU bests Bowling Green in preseason finale, 73-57
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bob Huggins mentioned earlier this week that Bowling Green liked to get out fast and score in transition. The Mountaineers did all they could by limiting the Falcons to 31 percent shooting from the field and 16 fast break points. West Virginia defeated Bowling Green, 73-57 in a charity exhibition game to benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment Fund.
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs TCU Recap (Episode 413)
Great effort does not guarantee a winning result. The Mountaineer football team learned that painful lesson in Saturday’s 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU. West Virginia’s inability to advance the ball trailing by three points with less than four minutes to play ended any hope of a signature win.
Mountaineers unable to overcome second-half offensive struggles in latest loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s offense did much of what it aspired to in the first half of Saturday’s 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU. The final two quarters, however, were a different story, and a key reason why the Mountaineers fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in Big 12 play.
West Virginia adds Manhattan transfer Jose Perez
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Eight days out from the season opener, West Virginia’s men’s basketball team has an addition on the way. Whether or not he will be eligible to play this season remains to be seen, but Jose Perez, last season’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year, is bound for Morgantown, according to multiple reports.
Roundup: Price sets new state scoring record; PSHS outlasts Wheeling Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out a recap of significant results from around West Virginia in the tenth week of the high school football season. Parkersburg South 32, Wheeling Park 27 — Robert Shockey scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the “Battle of the Patriots” was won by Parkersburg South. Gage Wright rushed for 132 yards, including the go-ahead score for South (8-1). PSHS forced four turnovers and rallied back from a 21-10 deficit. South rushed for 204 yards in the second half. Cyrus Traugh returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown.
Setting the scene from Morgantown as WVU hosts No. 7 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Joe Brocato sets the scene from Milan Puskar Stadium as the Mountaineers (3-4) host No. 7 TCU (7-0) on Homecoming. MetroNews Gameday radio coverage is on the air from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Mountaineer Mantrip)
Mountaineers looking to bounce back as they welcome No. 7 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fresh off of its worst performance this season, West Virginia tries to respond at noon Saturday against an unbeaten TCU team that’s within one victory of entering November squarely in the discussion for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The unbeaten and seventh-ranked Horned...
West Virginia squanders late opportunities in 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another winnable game went to waste for West Virginia, which hung tough with seventh-ranked TCU, but couldn’t deliver down the stretch in a 41-31 loss Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. “We’re based on outcomes and I get that,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “The...
Highlights: South Harrison defeats Braxton County, 28-7
FLATWOODS, W.Va. — Highlights from South Harrison’s 28-7 win at Braxton County. (Highlights courtesy of ‘Braxton Live’)
Fairmont man arrested in Morgantown hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in connection with a Morgantown hit-and-run that resulted in serious injuries. Police arrested Sintrell Bryant, 25. They allege he was driving a car in a hit-and-run on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Willey Street and Richwood Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
Harm reduction program decisions expected soon in Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Milan Puskar Health Right is seeking approval from Morgantown and Monongalia County to approve the syringe access program called LIGHT, Living in Good Health Together program. Health Right Executive Director Laura Jones said the rules brought on by Senate Bill 334 in the last legislative session...
Marion County Schools seeks excess levy renewal on Nov.8
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Several counties in West Virginia will be floating excess levy elections during the Nov. 8 General Election. Voters are being asked to approve a renewal of the excess levy for the Marion County school system. Treasurer Scott Rider said the excess levy has been in place for 75 years and a “yes” vote will not increase cost any resident.
Police investigate downtown Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Morgantown. According to Morgantown police, a fight broke out at the entrance of The Bank located on High Street at shortly before 4 a.m.. During the altercation, reports indicated several shots were fired and a man was shot in the abdomen. The wounded man ran to a nearby Mon EMS crew for treatment. The victim was then transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
