ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Pace's huge night leads Ravenwood over Independence, to Region 7-6A title

With star quarterback Chris Parson out due to injury, Ravenwood has called on its other offensive standouts to step up and carry the load. And probably no one has delivered more than junior running back Carter Pace. Behind a dominant offensive line, Pace rushed for four touchdowns and a whopping...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week 11 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Friendship Christian won the game against Middle Tennessee Christian with a final score...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood earns home playoff game with win over Centennial

Brentwood quarterback/defensive back Adam Fontechia saved his performance of the year for the biggest moment of the season for the Bruins. Hosting regional rival Centennial in a game that would determine who got to host a first-round Class 6A playoff game next week and who had to hit the road, Fontechia and the Bruins overcame all the hype and some struggles to defeat Centennial 15-9 Friday at James C. Parker Stadium.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Football Roundup: Nolensville, Lipscomb Academy complete undefeated regular season, Page, CPA earn wins

The final weekend of the regular season is in the books. Playoff berths and seeds were on the line throughout Williamson County. Let's take a look at the scores from week 11. Nolensville finished off an unbeaten regular season on Friday night to finish 10-0 and earn the top seed in Class 5A Region 6 and a home matchup vs Wilson Central in the first round of the state playoffs.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBIR

Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
TENNESSEE STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Atlanta to Nashville

Looking for a trip that encompasses stunning natural scenery and buzzing city life that can be accomplished in just a few days? A road trip from Atlanta to Nashville is just that, exploring majestic mountains, lush parks, American history, southern living, and musical heritage all in one. The 430-mile road...
ATLANTA, GA
thunder1320.com

Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
MANCHESTER, TN
wjle.com

Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County

A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
beerconnoisseur.com

Friday Beers Opens Almost Friday Sporting Club in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Social media sensation @friday.beers brings food, sports, entertainment and more to Music City with its first bar & restaurant, Almost Friday Sporting Club. Situated at 4th & Peabody in Downtown Nashville, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings a unique concept to downtown Nashville, creating a high-energy space at the intersection of sports and music where guests can relax, escape the everyday and find that “Almost Friday” feeling.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy