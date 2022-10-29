Brentwood quarterback/defensive back Adam Fontechia saved his performance of the year for the biggest moment of the season for the Bruins. Hosting regional rival Centennial in a game that would determine who got to host a first-round Class 6A playoff game next week and who had to hit the road, Fontechia and the Bruins overcame all the hype and some struggles to defeat Centennial 15-9 Friday at James C. Parker Stadium.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO