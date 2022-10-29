Read full article on original website
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com
BGA falls just short in fourth consecutive DII-A girls soccer state title game
A historic four-year run for the Battle Ground Academy girls soccer program came to an end on Friday night when the Wildcats fell 2-0 to University School of Jackson in the Division II-A state championship in Chattanooga. It was the fourth consecutive state title game appearance for BGA (17-5) and...
williamsonhomepage.com
Pace's huge night leads Ravenwood over Independence, to Region 7-6A title
With star quarterback Chris Parson out due to injury, Ravenwood has called on its other offensive standouts to step up and carry the load. And probably no one has delivered more than junior running back Carter Pace. Behind a dominant offensive line, Pace rushed for four touchdowns and a whopping...
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week 11 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Friendship Christian won the game against Middle Tennessee Christian with a final score...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood earns home playoff game with win over Centennial
Brentwood quarterback/defensive back Adam Fontechia saved his performance of the year for the biggest moment of the season for the Bruins. Hosting regional rival Centennial in a game that would determine who got to host a first-round Class 6A playoff game next week and who had to hit the road, Fontechia and the Bruins overcame all the hype and some struggles to defeat Centennial 15-9 Friday at James C. Parker Stadium.
williamsonhomepage.com
NCAAF Roundup: Tennessee handles UK, Ravenwood alum Colson key in Michigan win vs MSU
Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players. Let's take a look back at the slate from week 10 of the college football season. Tennessee...
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Roundup: Nolensville, Lipscomb Academy complete undefeated regular season, Page, CPA earn wins
The final weekend of the regular season is in the books. Playoff berths and seeds were on the line throughout Williamson County. Let's take a look at the scores from week 11. Nolensville finished off an unbeaten regular season on Friday night to finish 10-0 and earn the top seed in Class 5A Region 6 and a home matchup vs Wilson Central in the first round of the state playoffs.
williamsonhomepage.com
Game Day Gallery presented by Cumberland Pediatric Dentistry: FRA vs Goodpasture
Franklin Road Academy finished the regular season with a 45-21 win over Goodpasture to clinch a 9-1 record and a home playoff game against Knoxville Grace next week. Goodpasture (6-4) will travel to Chattanooga Christian.
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
WSMV
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
Former Tennessee First Lady "Honey" Alexander has died
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler "Honey" Alexander has died at the age of 77, according to a statement from her family. According to the statement, Alexander "passed away peacefully" surrounded by her family on October 29 at her home outside Maryville. Her family said,...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Atlanta to Nashville
Looking for a trip that encompasses stunning natural scenery and buzzing city life that can be accomplished in just a few days? A road trip from Atlanta to Nashville is just that, exploring majestic mountains, lush parks, American history, southern living, and musical heritage all in one. The 430-mile road...
thunder1320.com
Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
wjle.com
Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County
A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
beerconnoisseur.com
Friday Beers Opens Almost Friday Sporting Club in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Social media sensation @friday.beers brings food, sports, entertainment and more to Music City with its first bar & restaurant, Almost Friday Sporting Club. Situated at 4th & Peabody in Downtown Nashville, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings a unique concept to downtown Nashville, creating a high-energy space at the intersection of sports and music where guests can relax, escape the everyday and find that “Almost Friday” feeling.
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Tennessee Tribune
Pastor Emeritus the Reverend Herbert T. Brown, Guest Preacher for the 124th Homecoming of John Wesley UMC
The Reverend Daniel M. Hayes, Sr., Senior Pastor/Teacher, and the John. Wesley United Methodist Church family will host the Reverend Herbert. T. Brown, Pastor Emeritus of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist. Church, Nashville, TN, as the guest preacher for their 124th. Homecoming celebration, Sunday, October 30, 2022, 11:00 am. John.
WSMV
More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power. People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25...
Highest-rated bars in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated bars in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
