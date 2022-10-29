ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW: Week 10 (10/28)

By AJ Donatoni
 2 days ago

It’s the final week of the regular season of high school football! As always, we have plenty of highlights from across Districts 2, 4, and 11, including…

Canton at Troy

Montoursville at Loyalsock

Shamokin at Mount Carmel

Pottsville at North Schuylkill

Stroudsburg at Pleasant Valley

Scranton Prep at Valley View

Old Forge at Carbondale

North Pocono at Crestwood

Lake-Lehman at Dallas

Berwick at Hazleton Area

Wyoming Area at Pittston Area

