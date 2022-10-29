FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW: Week 10 (10/28)

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police have a man in custody they say sold their confidential informant sugar instead of methamphetamine or fentanyl. Police say they were conducting an investigation into online drug distributors on October 20. During the investigation, officers said they set up a controlled purchase of drugs over Facebook with […]

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO