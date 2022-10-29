Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Related
The Oakland Press
Cross country regional roundup: Clarkston and Milford boys, Oxford and Walled Lake Northern girls win regional titles
Clarkston won the boys title in Saturday’s Division 1 regional at Waterford’s Hess Hathaway Park, while Oxford claimed the trophy on the girls side. Oakland County champion Lucy Cook (18:49.49) and Rochester teammate Chloe Nixon (18:56.14) went 1-2 in the girls race to qualify as individuals, but the Oxford Wildcats had three of the next seven finishers and five in the top 20 to post a team score of 55.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 6 first-round playoff game between Bishop Foley and Clawson
No. 8-ranked Madison Heights Bishop Foley beat Clawson, 49-7, in a Division 6 district semifinal game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Bishop Foley High School.
The Oakland Press
Setting the postseason: Previewing the volleyball district draws for Oakland County’s teams
If you weren’t aware, Oakland County is a volleyball powerhouse. This area is responsible for the last seven Division 1/Class A state champions. It also is home to the defending Division 2 state champion. As we embark on the 2022 postseason, which begins on Monday, it’s likely Oakland County...
The Oakland Press
No. 10 Cass Tech forces five turnovers, handing No. 5 West Bloomfield its earliest playoff exit since 2015
WEST BLOOMFIELD — Teams that do not take care of the football generally find themselves spending Thanksgiving weekend on the couch: Carelessness with the football usually equates to an early exit from the prep postseason. No. 10-ranked Detroit Cass Tech forced five turnovers from No. 5 West Bloomfield in...
The Oakland Press
Catholic Central holds off Dearborn High in hard-fought playoff opener w/ PHOTO GALLERY
Among the more intriguing first-round playoff matchups around the state featured Dearborn High hosting Detroit Catholic Central in a Division 1 matchup. The game lived up to the billing as it went down to the wire. But it was ultimately a goal- line stand in the final minute of play that helped the visiting Shamrocks escape with a 26-21 win over the host Pioneers.
The Oakland Press
Rochester earns first-ever playoff win, beating Stoney Creek with TD as time expires
ROCHESTER HILLS — You never forget your first, and there is no question that Rochester will never forget its first football playoff victory. The Falcons overcame a 14-point first half deficit against Stoney Creek Friday night and rallied in the second half, scoring the game-winning touchdown as time expired to beat the Cougars 21-20 and give Rochester its first playoff victory in program history.
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh throws major shade at Michigan State for 'stuff after the whistle' during Week 9 rivalry game
Jim Harbaugh is happy to have the Paul Bunyan trophy back in Ann Arbor, saying his players were “locked in and focused” during the Week 9 rivalry with Michigan State. That proved to be the case with the Wolverines dominating on both sides of the ball. The trophy...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Friday’s Division 4 cross country regional at Royal Oak’s Memorial Park
The Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest girls and Lutheran Westland boys cross country teams captured the Division 4 regional championship Friday at Memorial Park in Royal Oak.
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
Michigan, Michigan State football players have postgame altercation in tunnel
What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS— Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022 ...
detroitsportsnation.com
Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]
On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 30 and beyond
• Thankful Hearts, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, has kicked off its annual collection drive for donations of coats and toys for area youth in need. Donations of new or gently used coats or jackets, toys, hat and gloves can be donated at Work365 Fitness in Sylvan Lake, (call 248-563-3191 for hours), or monetary donations can be mailed to: Thankful Hearts, 257 Rapid St., Pontiac 48341. For information, call the organization’s founder Ruth Montague at 248-563-3191, Monday to Friday.
Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings
A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
Man Bursts Into Tears After Winning $260k Lottery in Oakland County
A 58-year-old Genesee County man became very emotional after recently winning a substantial amount of money from the Michigan Lottery. SEE ALSO: Grand Blanc Man Scores Big Powerball Win But Has to Wait to Tell His Family. The lucky winner scored a whopping $261,377 while playing Club Keno The Jack....
Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn
(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Detroit News
'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer
Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections. In the...
The Oakland Press
Fatal pedestrian crash highlights unexpected hazard for drivers
A Davison woman who died after being hit by a car on M-59 early Saturday is the fifth pedestrian death handled by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies so far this year. Sarah Ratliff, 30, was on foot on the freeway after fleeing an altercation inside a pickup truck when she was hit by what police believe is an Audi Q7 at 2:21 a.m. Saturday morning. She died shortly after arriving at an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office announced a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the driver.
Comments / 0